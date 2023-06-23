Honouring achievements and inspiring future leaders; Creative Science Schools' graduating class of 2023

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 10:02 AM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 10:17 AM

The American School of Creative Science, Maliha (ASCS) and the International School of Creative Science, Muwaileh (ISCS), recently concluded their highly anticipated graduation ceremonies held on May 27 and 28. These momentous events were attended by revered guests, including Salah Bukhatir, chairman of BEAM, and Shadi Hassan, general manager of BEAM.

Accompanying them, major general Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, the commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, graced the ASCS graduation ceremony with his esteemed presence, while professor Hamid M.K. Al-Naimiy, the chancellor of the University of Sharjah and the founder and president of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, honoured the ISCS graduates with his distinguished presence.

Amidst the truly unforgettable atmosphere of celebration and enthusiasm, the class of 2023 took centre stage, comprising an impressive 356 graduates from grades 11 through 13, along with an astounding 123 high achievers. These remarkable students are a testament to the pledge of the Creative Science Schools to deliver a transformative education that merges Islamic principles with contemporary learning approaches. This was further evident during his address to the graduates, where Salah Bukhatir shared words of guidance, reminding students to "embrace your passions, cultivate your talents, and pursue excellence in all that you do, but do this while being grounded in your faith at all times and always remaining true to your virtues."

BEAM’s Creative Science Schools have long been recognised for their dedication to instilling Islamic values in their students. Over 300 graduates have demonstrated their affinity to the schools’ ethos by memorising the Holy Quran, exemplifying the schools' emphasis on spiritual growth and enlightenment.

During the ceremonies, Salah Bukhatir, in recognition of their outstanding achievements, presented 80 special awards to students, honouring their well-deserved memorisation efforts and recitation practices of the Holy Quran. In addition to these accolades, the cohort was bestowed with cash prizes and scholarships ranging from 15 per cent to 25 per cent on tuition fees, with three sensational individuals earning full scholarships for up to two years. These incentives accentuate the commitment of BEAM and the Creative Science Schools to supporting students' academic pursuits and nurturing their moral values.

With over two decades of delivering academic excellence rooted in Islamic precepts, the Creative Science schools, under the guidance of Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management (BEAM), have established a legacy of success. These acclaimed institutions have consistently applied the best-in-class education and management systems, while fostering an environment that promotes the holistic development of students, encompassing their physical, emotional, social, and spiritual growth.

As the 2023 graduation ceremonies came to a close, the Creative Science Schools exultantly celebrated the accomplishments of their graduates, showcasing the unwavering devotion to their students' success. Looking ahead, these renowned institutions remain dedicated to providing an exceptional learning experience that stimulates young minds and bolsters them for a bright future.