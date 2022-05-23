HONOR X9 5G: A smartphone engineered perfectly for gaming

High-resolution display with 120 Hz refresh rate and GPU Turbo makes the HONOR X9 5G the ideal gaming partner

Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 11:29 AM

Smartphones have evolved from simple casual gaming devices to full-on portable gaming systems that let you play the latest, most sophisticated titles. Game lovers who prefer to have all these famous titles installed on their smartphone surely look for a smartphone which has a big, high-resolution screen, a high refresh rate and plenty of power. Gamers can enjoy an immersive experience with the smartphone’s HONOR FullView Display, which delivers sharpness, resolution, colours, and quick responses. When it comes to mobile gaming, not all smartphones are created equal. The HONOR X9 - latest member of HONOR’s reliable HONOR X Series is specifically designed to be a gaming partner that offers more efficient smartphone experience with the company’s original technology.

The HONOR X9 5G is the ideal gaming phone and one of the first smartphones in the industry to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, a 6nm advanced processor backed by the Qualcomm Adreno™ GPU and Qualcomm® Kryo™ 660 CPU, taking 5G truly global and championing inspired productivity and immersive gaming. Delivering robust performance upgrades, the processer offers a 15 per cent improvement in CPU performance and packs new architecture for speeds of up to 2.2GHz. The HONOR X9 5G is equipped with GPU Turbo that delivers a 30 per cent in performance that enables smooth gaming and consumes less battery. In addition, the smartphone’s GPU makes streaming reliable, while its improved power consumption, ensuring users can game all day in immersive virtual worlds with brilliant colour and smooth action for superior gaming performance.

Bolstered by massive storage capacity and RAM speed, the HONOR X9 5G can handle practically any mobile game. The device delivers a powerful performance even after an extended period of use and optimises storage capacity to improve the efficiency of the device. According to HONOR stimulated testing, the HONOR X9 5G has a three-year ageing rate of 5 per cent, ensuring enhanced durability with limited lag in performance, delivering a consistent and enhanced experience for users to enjoy.

The HONOR X9 comes with a 6.81-inch FullView display with 94 per cent screen to body ratio, making it a perfect device for multimedia entertainment.The screen supports a full high-definition of 2388*1080 pixels and 16.7 million colours that enhances clarity, and offers a true-to-life viewing experience, bringing users the ideal companion for gaming with friends. The HONOR X9 5G supports a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 60 fps which delivers enhanced performance and ensures users superior gaming and app browsing experience.

GPU Turbo enhances the quality and efficiency of graphics processing while optimising power consumption of HONOR X9, which delivers smooth and seamless performance during gaming sessions, while saving on battery consumption at the same time. With greater rendering ability, HONOR X9 5G can achieve outstanding graphics quality and provide uninterrupted gaming experience without running down the battery.

The HONOR X9 5G is equipped with 66W SuperCharge, which delivers the best balance between charging speed and phone temperature. Gamers can operate their HONOR X9 5G and charge their device comfortably and maintain a lower battery temperature while users can get up to 50 per cent charge in just 15 mins and a full charge in just 40 minutes with no concerns about overheating.

Designed with a compact structure, coming in at just 8.05mm thin and weighing just 189g , HONOR X9 5G brings users a slim and lightweight device that is easy to hold when gaming and can easily slip into pockets or small bags when on the go. The HONOR X9 5G has one of the narrowest bezels in this price category with just a 1.05mm thickness on both left and right frames. The X9’s is 40 per cent narrower than most smartphones in the same category , delivering an exceptional screen-to-body ratio of 94 per cent and an industry-leading immersive entertainment experience.

The HONOR X9 5G and 4G versions will be available in the UAE market through the HONOR online store, Amazon, Noon, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Emax, Carrefour, Axiom, IR shops and Lulu from May 27.

The HONOR X9 5G features 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM or 256 GB ROM priced at Dh1,099 and Dh1,199 respectively. The HONOR X9 4G has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM and is priced at Dh999. The devices are available in black and silver, and is open for order now. Gift bundles for the HONOR X9 feature HONOR Earbuds 2 and Honor Care-Screen Protection six months one time as well as a free GCC warranty.

The HONOR online store now has a wide range of offers and benefits for customers who purchase through the portal, including free shipping for orders over 200 and seven days free return option. Also, subscribe for HONOR X9 to get a chance to win the HONOR 50Lite and Dh100 off coupon or purchase the HONOR X9 super bundle to save up to Dh350 until June 2.

For more information, please visit www.hihonor.com/ae-en/