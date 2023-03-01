HONOR unleashes the power of magic with HONOR Magic5 Pro at MWC 2023

by Anam Khan Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM Last updated: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 10:10 AM

Continuing the strong legacy of the HONOR Magic Series flagship lineup, HONOR revealed the latest iteration of the HONOR Magic Series line-up at MWC 2023, Barcelona, the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro. The brand-new smartphone boasts significant breakthroughs in design, display, photography and performance, beating several industry benchmarks to deliver the superb flagship smartphone on the market today.

With a powerful triple main camera combination alongside the AI-powered upgraded HONOR image engine, the HONOR Magic5 Pro has achieved the number one position in the DXOMARK smartphone camera ranking. Delivering an exceptional photography experience, the HONOR Magic5 Pro debuts an all-new millisecond falcon capture system, enabling users to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity.

The camera also boasts a breakthrough AI motion sensing capture, enabling users to shoot their best moments, every time. To put the technology to the test, HONOR has partnered with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, using the HONOR Magic5 Pro automatically to capture the amazing moment of an official world record attempt for the ‘world’s highest between the legs slam dunk’.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro is equipped with IMAX enhanced movie master to produce cinematic-style videos, taking videography to a whole new level.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro has also seized the number one position in the DXOMARK smartphone display ranking. Featuring a 6.81-inch LTPO quad-curved floating display with a novel display luminance enhancement technology, the HONOR Magic5 Pro guarantees an immersive viewing experience whether you are browsing, gaming, or reading.

Inspired by the aesthetics of symmetry, the HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts exquisite craftsmanship and design with harmonious bezels on both sides and a star wheel triple camera design for its camera.