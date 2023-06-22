HONOR to empower Gamers8: The Land of Heroes as the official smartphone partner

Main partner agreement will also see the PUBG Mobile World Invitational tournament played exclusively on HONOR Magic5 Pro

Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 11:13 PM

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival has partnered with HONOR, a leading global provider of smart devices, to provide all mobile phones for the festival and its esports competitions. A main partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, HONOR’s smartphone partnership agreement will also see the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI), which takes place from July 11 to 16, played exclusively on the brand’s smartphones.

The world's top teams of PUBG Mobile will gather to compete for the title, and they will all be using the HONOR Magic5 Pro as their official device. The HONOR Magic5 Pro is a revolutionary device and with its powerful processing capabilities, stunning display, and advanced features, the HONOR Magic5 Pro promises to enhance the gaming experience for players, ensuring that every movement and decision made by players is executed with precision and speed. With the fusion of talent and innovation, this year's PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) is set to be an unforgettable display of gaming excellence powered by the HONOR Magic5 Pro.

Organised by the Saudi Esports Federation, the festival runs for eight weeks from July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City and features top gaming titles complemented by live music from star acts and a multitude of activities and attractions. There will also be an HONOR booth in the festival venue to promote the brand and its latest product, where attendees can visit the booth at the festival venue to experience the brand's cutting-edge innovations and latest products first-hand, as well as social media activations and raffles for gaming fans to win sought-after tickets to Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.

Turki Alfawzan, CEO, Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Connectivity is essential in the modern world, and we are delighted to welcome HONOR to the Gamers8: The Land of Heroes roster as a main and official smartphone partner. The partnership agreement will see a series of summer activities and activations take place that both parties are looking forward to immensely. Gaming fans in particular will enjoy watching the PUBG Mobile World Invitational tournament taking place on HONOR phones – the reaction to this news from the competition’s professional players has been unanimously positive."

“HONOR is privileged to partner with Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the highly anticipated competition that has captured the attention and excitement of the gaming community worldwide and we are proud to play a significant role in this festival," said Daniel Wang, president, HONOR Middle East and Africa. “HONOR understands the needs of tech-savvy users in the Saudi Market particularly in the realm of gaming. By providing them with cutting-edge devices like the HONOR Magic5 Pro, we aim to elevate their gaming experiences to new levels and cater to their ever-changing requirements.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a prize pool of $45 million – triple that of Gamers8 last year. The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports forum held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center on August 30-31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

For further Gamers8 details, including ticket sales, please see all the information available on the event website.

For more information about HONOR, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com.