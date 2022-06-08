HONOR teams up with Nayla Al-Khaja on the launch of the new HONOR Magic4 Pro

Nayla Al-Khaja takes film-making and videography to the next level through the lens of HONOR Magic4 Pro

As a global technology brand, HONOR remains committed to leading ground-breaking solutions and technologies, aiming to inspire content creators by bringing their stories to life and exploring limitless possibilities.

HONOR has joined hands with the UAE’s first female film director and producer Nayla Al Khaja to showcase the technology brand’s expertise in the sector through the lens of its latest device and its videography capabilities – the HONOR Magic4 Pro, coming soon to the UAE.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration introduced a new and thrilling shooting technique. As part of the project, Al Khaja used the HONOR Magic4 Pro which comes with features that introduce 'World’s First' technologies allowing her to shoot her experience at the Cannes Film Festival through the lens of the HONOR Magic4 Pro.

The impressive list of video features the Magic-Log Movie Master and AI film effects on the HONOR Magic4 Pro that delivers the world’s first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps. This collaboration by HONOR not only inspires consumers to produce meaningful content but has also given audiences access to professional video content creation with just a click of a button.

Commenting on the collaboration with HONOR, Al Khaja said:” As a brand, HONOR has been persistently innovating and I think they come up with very captivating and groundbreaking technologies for everyone. Being a part of this collaboration was very exciting for me. Shooting at Cannes Film Festival entirely on a smartphone felt thrilling and I was amazed by the video capabilities of the HONOR Magic4 Pro.”

The HONOR Magic4 Pro takes a huge leap forward in photography and videography with its powerful triple camera combination which supports ultra-fusion computational photography to deliver high-definition images in stunning clarity. Every shot equipped with HONOR’s Magic-Log Movie Master delivers cinematic-level footage and a superior shooting experience, enabling budding creators to bring life-like style colours and moods to their content.

Zhao Likun, CEO, HONOR Middle East, said: “The collaboration with the industry leader in film-making Nayla aims to empower the creative talents in smartphone film production by expanding their scope and giving them the freedom to create breath-taking films, thus paving the way for them into the world of film-making on a smartphone."

The collaboration comes in line with HONOR’s vision to play a crucial part in driving innovation and creativity through the use of smartphones within the UAE and the Middle East region. It highlights the limitless possibilities of innovation which includes smartphone filmography, through advanced technology that fits complex camera capabilities in a smartphone camera.

As a brand, HONOR recognises all members of society, collaborating with individuals of distinction. Partnering with the likes of Al Khaja, who aspires to lead a new generation of film makers in the Middle East, represents women empowerment in the UAE. This collaboration has paved the way to highlight and support women empowerment.