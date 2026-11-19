Global leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR has secured the No 1 position among Android smartphone brands in China for October 2026. The company recorded sales of 2.573 million units during the month, capturing a 12.04 per ent share of China's smartphone market.

The achievement marks another significant milestone for HONOR, supported by the performance of its latest flagship HONOR Magic9 Series, which has surpassed 500,000 units in sales. The strong market response reflects growing consumer interest in HONOR's advanced imaging capabilities, AI-powered innovation and premium smartphone experiences.

The latest achievement also comes as HONOR continues to strengthen its presence across international markets, including the Middle East, where the company has recorded significant growth despite challenging market conditions.

Building on strong growth across the Middle East

According to Omdia, HONOR recorded 35 per cent year-on-year growth in the Middle East during the first half of 2026, becoming the region's second-largest smartphone vendor despite a 13 per cent decline in the overall smartphone market.

The performance reflects HONOR's growing competitiveness and expanding presence across key markets, supported by its commitment to delivering technology that responds to evolving consumer needs.

From AI-powered experiences to premium design and advanced imaging, HONOR continues to strengthen its portfolio while making flagship innovation more accessible to a wider audience.

The company's momentum also reflects its evolution into a global AI device ecosystem company, guided by its new ‘Dare to Be’ philosophy. This direction encourages consumers to challenge conventions, embrace individuality and explore new possibilities through technology.

With creativity and self-expression becoming increasingly central to how consumers use their devices, HONOR is bringing this philosophy to life through products designed to inspire new ways of capturing, creating and sharing experiences.

HONOR Magic9 Pro Max set to bring cinematic innovation to the UAE

Building on the strong performance of the HONOR Magic9 Series in China, HONOR is preparing to introduce the highly anticipated HONOR Magic9 Pro Max to consumers in the UAE this December.

The upcoming regional launch brings together HONOR's growing market momentum, its commitment to advanced innovation. As the company continues to expand its presence across the Middle East, the HONOR Magic9 Pro Max represents its ambition to make professional-grade imaging and AI-powered experiences part of everyday creativity.