HONOR partners with Etisalat by e& to bring exciting offers to users in UAE

Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 11:19 AM

Global technology brand HONOR is hitting the scene once again with its latest offering, the HONOR X9a and in partnership with Etisalat by e&. This time HONOR has decided to partner with Etisalat by e& to in order to drive awareness around the release of its new smartphone and promote its most recent smartphone 'HONOR X9a' with the strongest screen.

Mafeijian (Mr. House), GCC country manager at HONOR Device Co Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Etisalat by e& on HONOR X9a launch. We believe that leveraging their expertise in the Middle East region will help us achieve the desired exposure, reach more consumers, and deliver real benefits to them."

In today’s partnership, HONOR and Etisalat by e& are focusing on smartphone users who are looking for an all-rounder device with upgrades across display, battery, and performance, as HONOR X9a comes with a 120Hz AMOLED curved display, massive 5100mAh battery, iconic design with 'Dynamic Eye' camera design and 256GB large storage all packed in a compact design. The all-new HONOR X9a features extreme durability that can withstand daily live scenarios with its display made of Deeply Reinforced Glass.

HONOR X9a is now available on etisalat by e& and across 100+ stores in the UAE with an exciting price, and installment plans to bring more convenience and flexibility to users in the emirates. To creatively impact consumers, a large-scale OOH was executed on Al Wasel screens showcasing the premium design of HONOR X9a in Midnight black colour and with the iconic circular camera layout on the back.

Etisalat by e& subscribers also have the option to purchase the of HONOR X9a via installment plans at affordable prices starting from Dh60/month and with plans available up to 24 months.

For more information, visit www.hihonor.com/ae