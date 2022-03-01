HONOR makes waves with its all-new HONOR Magic4 series at MWC 2022

Bolsters line-up with a premium new smartphone, smartwatch and earbuds designed to bring the power of magic to people around the world

Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 3:02 PM

Global technology brand HONOR, today unveiled a brand-new line-up of premium products at Mobile World Congress 2022. Leading the line-up is the latest addition to HONOR’s flagship smartphone series, the brand-new HONOR Magic4 Series, comprising of the HONOR Magic4 and the HONOR Magic4 Pro. The revolutionary new devices boast cutting-edge technology to deliver new breakthroughs in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, performance and privacy. HONOR also revealed the all-new HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, boosting its portfolio of smart life products.

George Zhao, CEO, HONOR Device Co, said: “At HONOR, we always ask ourselves, what can we do to solve user pain points and create the very best product experience for them? Our premium HONOR Magic Series is a real showcase of our innovative technology and is testament to our can-do attitude to constantly challenge industry benchmarks. Redefining excellence across design, display, camera, performance and security, the all-new HONOR Magic4 Series will be a pain point killer and deliver a magical experience to users around the world.”

Introducing the all-new HONOR Magic4 Series

Featuring an iconic symmetrical design, visual experience enhanced display, groundbreaking photography and videography capabilities, superior performance and comprehensive privacy features, the all-new HONOR Magic4 Series takes HONOR’s flagship Magic line-up to a whole new level.

Superior flagship performance powered by the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G mobile platform, the HONOR Magic4 Series brings users unrivalled power and performance. Delivering a true flagship performance, the HONOR Magic4 Series is backed by powerful HONOR turbo engines which maximise the capability of its chipset. The HONOR OS Turbo X ensures that the hardware and software work seamlessly together to improve fluency, anti-aging, and power consumption.

Symmetrical design featuring a quad-curved display

The HONOR Magic4 Pro features HONOR’s iconic ‘Eye of Muse’ symmetrical design with a 6.81-inch LTPO quad-curved display and ultra-thin bezels for a truly immersive viewing experience and an incredibly comfortable grip. The HONOR Magic4 Pro screen can display up to 1.07 billion colours and supports 100 per cent DCI-P3, giving rise to sharper, more true-to-life colours as seen in the cinema and a livelier gaming experience.

Triple camera with ultra-fusion computational photography

The HONOR Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful triple camera combination featuring a 50MP wide camera which packs a 1/1.56-inch color sensor , a 50MP 122o ultra-wide camera, and an 64MP periscope telephoto camera, all powered by best-in-class ultra-fusion computational photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity, even when shot from afar.

Powerful 100w wireless charging

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is powered by an ultra-large 4600mAh battery featuring HONOR’s most powerful SuperCharge combination to deliver an ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity. With 100W wired HONOR SuperCharge , the HONOR Magic4 Pro juices up to a 100 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also the first to support 100W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology, which powers up the device to a 50 per cent charge in just 15 minutes.

A truly personalised magical experience with Magic UI 6.0

The HONOR Magic4 Series features the latest HONOR Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12, offering a range of enhanced, customised features to provide a smart life experience to users around the world. Through context awareness, profile prediction, and a large knowledge graph, Magic UI 6.0 enables the HONOR Magic4 Series to act as a personal assistant, intelligently learning a users’ smartphone habits to provide tailored app suggestions and updates, delivering a truly magical and personalised experience.

Enhanced privacy and security; debuting privacy calling

Offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new privacy calling feature supported by AI and powered by directional sound technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

The HONOR Magic4 Series is also equipped with an independent security chip, providing maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and fingerprints. The 3D depth camera of the HONOR Magic4 Pro further harnesses 3D face recognition biometrics to provide high level security and protection.

Colour, pricing and availability

In addition to black and white colours, the HONOR Magic4 series is available in an all-new stunning cyan and an elegant gold colour. These premium colours epitomise HONOR’s rich experience in craftsmanship and deep history in developing aesthetically pleasing products with a premium design. More colors will be launched in due course.

Introducing the all-new HONOR watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro

HONOR also introduced the HONOR Watch GS 3 which is inspired by traditional mechanical watches. Exuding an elegant and stylish design with the use of quality materials like 316L stainless steel, the watch is designed to be worn comfortably all-day long, weighing just 44g and measuring 10.5mm.

The HONOR Watch GS 3 comes with a new eight-channel PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor module that detects precise optical signals. Together with the AI heart rate monitoring engine which combines multiple algorithms to cancel out noise during exercise, the HONOR Watch GS 3 significantly improves the accuracy of the heart rate monitoring function, enabling users to better monitor their health. The HONOR Watch GS 3 will come in three colours: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Classic Gold. Pricing and availability will be shared at a later date.

HONOR also announced the launch of the all-new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are equipped with a dual-driver design, which includes an 11mm diameter dynamic driver and a high-resolution piezoelectric ceramic tweeter, delivering both rich and delicate sound details and booming bass.

By reducing ambient sounds at varying levels, the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro deliver superior sound quality and call performance with fully developed AI Active Noise Cancelling (AI ANC) technology and enhanced connectivity, allowing users to enjoy immersive music and in-depth sound while gaming or on conference calls.

Pricing and availability of the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro will be shared in due course.

For more information, please visit the HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.