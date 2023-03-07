HONOR Magic5 series honoured as 'best of MWC' by numerous media

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 11:41 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 11:43 AM

Global technology brand HONOR announced the global availability of the new HONOR Magic5 Series and the foldable HONOR Magic Vs at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, providing users around the world with a true flagship smartphone experience. With numerous leading global media outlets naming both new flagship smartphones as 'best of MWC' this year, the innovative engineering and premium features of the new HONOR flagships have been well recognised.

This year, HONOR received a total of 42 awards from media at MWC, with the debut HONOR Magic5 Pro winning 18 awards in different categories. Android Authority said that 'the HONOR Magic5 Pro pulls out all the stops to compete against the industry’s best, and does it with style'. Trusted Reviews also commented, 'the HONOR Magic5 Pro is a flagship Android smartphone that‘s packed with top-drawer tech'. Tom’s Guide, a tech media with a full reputation for product reviews, named the HONOR Magic5 Pro the best phone, saying: "The HONOR Magic5 Pro is, by far, the best phone to come out of MWC 2023.”

In addition to the HONOR Magic5 Pro, the HONOR Magic Vs, the latest HONOR foldable phone debuting in the global market, has also received a great amount of attention. XDA Developers said: "It's easily one of our favourite foldable phones on the market." MakeUseOf, one of the largest online technology publications, said in its review, that with a handset that looks and feels every inch like a luxury device, the Magic Vs offers genuine innovation in the folding smartphone field.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro and the HONOR Magic Vs will get three years of Android upgrades and five years of security patches.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available from Q2, 2023, starting at Dh 5309.68 (12G+512GB). The HONOR Magic Vs will be priced starting at Dh 7081.05 (12GB+512GB). Availability will be announced in due course.