HONOR launches service and repair Centre in collaboration with PEDIGRI Technologies

Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 5:11 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 5:12 PM

Taking yet another step forward towards providing efficient customer services to users in UAE, global tech brand HONOR recently inaugurated the HONOR Service Center in collaboration with PEDIGRI Technologies, a leading technology solutions organization specialized in Mission Critical Spare Parts Management, Product Life Cycle Management, Reverse Logistics, and Repair Services. The launch of the Service Center marks the repossession of HONOR in the Middle East and Africa smartphone market. With this, the company aims to bring its innovative, competitive, smart, and intelligent technology products and services to the consumer in UAE. The inauguration ceremony held at PEDIGRI Technologies Dubai Office was attended by Zhao Likhun, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. Middle East, Pramod Kattel, CEO, PEDIGRI Technologies, Trevor, CEO, Muller & Phipps Middle East Trading LLC, and staff members.

The HONOR Service Centre is a high-level certified service and repair depot in the Middle East region. The service provided at the centre includes internal and external repair, general maintenance, inspection and examination of HONOR smartphones.

Commenting on the significance of the new HONOR Service Center, Zhao Likhun, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. Middle East said: “The launch of the centre is yet another milestone in our long-term commitment to the UAE and wider Middle East and Africa markets. By creating greater proximity to our customers here in the UAE, we will continue to provide best-in-class services in a region where we continue to see growth and opportunities. We are looking forward to working closely with our customers to maximise the opportunities for further development and success in the smartphone market. We are happy to associate with PEDIGRI Technologies and look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the future.”

Talking at the inauguration ceremony, Pramod Kattel, CEO PEDIGRI Technologies said: “We are happy to partner with HONOR which has always provided class apart customer services. Our expertise will further enhance customer experience and provide HONOR customers with the most professional, efficient, and convenient service. We look forward to a stronger relationship with HONOR.”

PEDIGRI Technologies, with over 20+ years of industry experience support Vendors, Distributors, Enterprises, Retailers, and Operators with a suite of technology-enabled solutions aimed at driving profitability while increasing customer acquisition and loyalty. Headquartered in Dubai- United Arab and with operations spanning for more than two decades, the company supports vendors and their partners across 23 countries in the MEA region.

Keeping consumer convenience as the top priority, HONOR with the service and repair store offers a one-stop solution to fit all their needs. HONOR endeavours to establish a premium brand with quality and experience by focusing on quality, innovation, and service as the key elements of their strategy.​ The company continues to push the boundaries of customer service, delivering a human-centric experience that surpasses customer expectations and empowers users to elevate their lives through technology. Focusing on customers who prefer online connect and service, HONOR will also be launching its HONOR Online Store on March 17.