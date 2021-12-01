HONOR celebrates 50 years of the UAE with its latest HONOR 50 series line-up

Honouring the country’s 50th anniversary, global technology brand HONOR, celebrates the grand occasion by highlighting the positive changes the country has observed in the last five decades with respect to technology, food, fashion, and style.

HONOR recently launched its new line-up the HONOR 50 series in the market and introduced the premium model HONOR 50, the company’s first vlogging smartphone that comes equipped with multi-shooting modes and HONOR 50 Lite, the most powerful smartphone at an attractive price point. As part of its marketing campaign, the brand connects the new ‘50’ series with the ‘50’ years of the UAE and engages with audience on its social media channels.

In anticipation of UAE National Day, and to mark this Golden Jubilee, HONOR invites everyone to join an exciting competition on its social platforms. People will have the opportunity to join the festivities and get a chance to win valuable gifts by sharing the images for the changes that happened over the past 50 years in the country including but not limited to technology, customs, shopping, arts, and more that characterise the UAE.

Zhao Likhun, CEO, HONOR Middle East, said: “The campaign demonstrates HONOR & UAE’s celebration of the past and commitment to the next 50 years. HONOR 50 is a smartphone that represents a milestone, and its vlog camera and design symbolises modernity and looking towards a bright future. HONOR plans to move towards a more focused approach in the Middle East market. We aim to become a premium technology brand by focusing on delivering breakthrough technology and supplying the most advanced products customised to meet the requirement of users in UAE.”

The aim of this contest is to enable the community to come together, spark a sense of belonging and pride in the people for the UAE, and encourage people to share how the nation looked like over the last 50 years, explore the flourishing present and look forward to the next five decades in the UAE.

Equipped with a 32MP front camera with a 90 degree viewing angle, the new smartphone allows users to capture their daily moments, take perfect selfies and short videos with friends, family and capture the scenery in one single frame. Boasting a pro-grade quad rear camera setup, the HONOR 50 comes with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera, making it possible to shoot photos and videos in ultra-clarity and in beautiful detail, even at night.

The new series HONOR 50 and HONOR 50 Lite is available in the UAE via Sharaf DG, Emax, Carrefour, Jumbo, Ecity, Amazon, Noon and other retail shops. HONOR 50 comes with a price of Dh1,999 for 8GB+256GB version and Dh1,699 for 6GB+128GB version and with a limited time offer that includes free HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite worth Dh299.

With HONOR 50, the brand goes beyond conventional colours and allows the customers to choose from a range of fashionable options including frost crystal, emerald green, HONOR code and midnight black. The HONOR 50 Lite is now available for just Dh999 and with a gift box worth Dh99.

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading provider of smart devices, committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across different channels. By introducing innovative and high-quality products, HONOR aims to serve the needs of consumers in UAE and contribute to the progress of the society.