HONOR becomes second-largest smartphone brand in the Middle East

Global leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR announced a major milestone in its growth journey in the region, achieving the position of the second-largest smartphone vendor in the Middle East for the first time in Q1 2026, according to the latest Omdia Middle East report.

In Q1 2026, HONOR delivered 25 per cent global growth and further strengthened its regional momentum, achieving a strong 73 per cent year-on-year increase across the Middle East. This performance reflects the brand’s continued investment in retail excellence, expanded distribution networks, and a steadily strengthening brand perception across key Gulf markets. A key driver behind this success is HONOR’s rapid expansion in the mid-to-high-end smartphone segment.

In the $300–500 price category, HONOR achieved a remarkable 130 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching a 24 per cent market share, positioning the brand as a close second to Samsung in this highly competitive segment.

HONOR’s continued success is also supported by strong market performance from its latest product portfolio. The HONOR 600 Series has demonstrated robust sales growth, while the HONOR X9d continues to gain traction among consumers seeking durability and performance at competitive price points.

HONOR’s rapid rise in the Middle East is underpinned by a clear and localised strategy focused on delivering innovation across all price segments. By combining premium flagship innovation with accessible mid-range and entry-level devices, HONOR ensures it caters to a wide spectrum of consumers. This “portfolio-for-all” approach is further strengthened by localized retail execution, strong operator partnerships, and product features tailored to regional needs such as long battery life, enhanced durability, and advanced camera capabilities for social-first users.

HONOR expanded its ecosystem with a broad lineup of products spanning multiple categories. In smartphones, the brand introduced devices such as the HONOR 600 Series, delivering flagship-level features like a 200MP AI camera and advanced AI imaging capabilities in the mid-premium segment, alongside the durable and performance-driven HONOR X9d targeting mass-market users. In the premium category, HONOR continued to push innovation with its Magic Series, including foldables like the upcoming Magic V6, which showcases breakthrough design and battery technology. Beyond smartphones, HONOR also strengthened its ecosystem with products such as the MagicBook series laptops and MagicPad tablets, reinforcing its position as a full-stack AI device ecosystem brand offering seamless cross-device experiences.

HONOR is also advancing a more open and user-centric approach to connectivity, ensuring its devices integrate effortlessly beyond its own ecosystem. With enhanced cross-platform compatibility, HONOR enables smoother interaction with iOS and Apple devices, supporting simplified file sharing, multi-device collaboration, and improved productivity across different operating systems. This approach reflects HONOR’s commitment to breaking down traditional ecosystem barriers and delivering a more flexible, connected experience that allows users to seamlessly interact across devices regardless of platform.

Looking ahead: Magic V6 launch

As HONOR builds on this momentum, the brand is preparing for the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated HONOR Magic V6, further reinforcing its position as a leader in innovation and premium smartphone experiences.

Measuring just 8.75mm when folded and 4.0mm when unfolded (white version), it gives it a look and feel that is very close to a regular bar phone when closed. It also weighs around 219g, and still manages to pack in a large 6,660mAh Silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless fast charging.

Durability is a major focus too, with a 2,800 MPa Super Steel Hinge, IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, and reinforced displays for better protection in daily use.

The phone features a 6.52-inch outer display and a 7.95-inch inner foldable screen. This ultra-thin form factor makes zero compromises on durability. The outer display is reinforced by the HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, while the inner display utilises UTG flexible glass for a near-zero crease visual experience

Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip built on a 3nm process, for top performance. On the camera side, it includes a 50MP main sensor, 64MP periscope telephoto with 6.5-stop stabilisation, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, enhanced by AI imaging tools for better photos and videos.

Breaking down ecosystem barriers, the Magic V6 connects seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch via HONOR Share for one-tap file transfers, notification sharing, and dual-screen Mac workflows.