HONOR announces the official availability of HONOR 200 Series

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 9:52 AM

After a hugely successful pre-order phase, global technology brand HONOR is pleased to announce the availability of the new HONOR 200 Series. This marks the launch of two revolutionary new phones – the genre-defining HONOR 200 Pro and the artistic HONOR 200. Both the HONOR 200 Pro and the HONOR 200 take portrait photography on smartphones to new heights, and harness the power of AI to produce stunning pro-grade photographs with exceptional results.

Through a unique collaboration with the renowned Studio Harcourt, HONOR’s expertise and cutting-edge AI capabilities allows users to capture the most incredible portrait photographs ever seen on a smartphone. With a host of other AI-powered features, outstanding battery life, and competitive performance, the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 deliver a smartphone experience that is above any other.

Experience portrait photography that captures the true essence of each moment

To accomplish its incredible photography feats, the HONOR 200 Series features a Triple 50MP Studio-Level AI Portrait Camera setup including 50MP Portrait Main Camera, 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera and 50MP Portrait Selfie Camera. Together, they work to intelligently analyse every scene and capture each moment as it unfolds, even under challenging lighting conditions.

By working closely with Studio Harcourt, HONOR was able to train its AI Portrait Engine to use 1,000s of scenarios and millions of datasets to craft the perfect photograph every time. Through careful analysis of Studio Harcourt’s meticulous use of lighting and shadow to tell a visual story in each photograph, HONOR was able to develop three distinct portrait modes: Harcourt Vibrant, Harcourt Color, and Harcourt Classic. This allows users to explore their creative side by tapping into decades of professional photography to craft unique photographs that express every emotion being felt in the moment.

HONOR AI Portrait Engine offers users incredible opportunities to capture mesmerizing images. With AI Shadow and Light Enhancement, every light source in a scene is analysed to ensure the end result is evenly lit and incredibly detailed. Factors such as brightness, position, temperature, and intensity are all considered to produce an image that is never overexposed or poorly lit. With powerful bokeh effects to artistically frame any subject and AI Optical Enhancement for skin and facial features, the HONOR AI Portrait Engine flawlessly delivers unforgettable and inspiring photographs.

Moreover, the AI-Enhanced Night Portrait ensures bright photos in any lightening condition with the power of AI algorithm and large sensor.

Performance to match your drive for success

Powering the HONOR 200 Pro is the industry-defining Snapdragon 8s Gen3 AI Chipset, which offers incredible performance across a range of everyday tasks. From streaming media to intense gaming sessions, users will experience flagship performance with a smooth and highly responsive interface.

To elevate the smartphone experience, the HONOR 200 Series features MagicOS 8.0, an intuitive user experience that harnesses the transformative power of AI to make everyday tasks even easier. The AI-powered Magic Portal uses AI to understand the context of what’s on screen, and can quickly help you find directions, share photos, and take notes. Meanwhile Magic Capsule allows users to set timers, control media playback, and handle incoming calls all without having to leave an app or lose focus during critical tasks. The synergy between MagicOS 8.0 and HONOR’s various AI components delivers a user experience that has never been witnessed on a smartphone, further cementing HONOR’s legacy and passion for being an early adopter.

Tackle any task with exceptional all-day battery life

Knowing how important battery life is to users, the HONOR 200 Pro is equipped with a superior 5200mAh Silicon-carbon battery that offers up to 61 hours of music streaming on a single charge. To further extend battery life, the HONOR 200 Pro uses AI to detect low periods of inactivity and enters a standby mode that saves precious battery life.

When the time comes to recharge, the HONOR 200 Pro can be fully recharged in 41 minutes, thanks to powerful 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge. A 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge also allows users to top up their battery at any time, ready to take on even the most demanding games and apps without running low on battery life.

HONOR 200 with powerful capabilities

Available now alongside the HONOR 200 Pro, the HONOR 200 also features the HONOR AI Portrait Engine developed in collaboration with Studio Harcourt to create stunning portrait photos, and 100W HONOR SuperCharge. Featuring a 0 Risk AI Eye Comfort Display, 3840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming technology, which eliminates flickering and reduces eye fatigue, the HONOR 200 uses advanced methods to reduce screen flickering and eye strain for users. To protect the user’s sleep, the device features HONOR’s AI Circadian Night Display, which intelligently adjusts the screen's colour temperature to match the time of day. Adaptive Dimming also intelligently adjusts screen brightness in all lighting conditions, ensuring the most comfortable viewing experience under any circumstance. Pricing and Availability Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 200 Pro is available for purchase in three colorways: Ocean Cyan, Moonlight White, and Black at an exciting price of Dh2,499. Consumers who will purchase HONOR 200 Pro will get free gifts worth Dh1,297 including HONOR CHOICE Watch, Backpack and 12-month screen protection. HONOR 200 is available in Moonlight White, Emerald Green, and Black. The (12GB+512GB) version is available at a price of Dh1,899 and (12GB+256GB) version will be available at a price of Dh1,599. Consumers who will purchase HONOR 200 will get free gifts worth Dh1,097 including HONOR CHOICE MOECEN Band, Backpack and 12-month screen protection. Consumers can purchase HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 at HONOR Online Store, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, Noon, Etisalat e&.

For more information, please visit HONOR website at www.honor.com.