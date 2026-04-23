HONOR announces pre-orders for HONOR 600 Series, redefining the flagship-level performance

HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, unveiled the HONOR 600 Series including HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro, at a special launch event held in Dubai, bringing together media, partners, influencers, and technology enthusiasts for an immersive first look at its latest innovation.

In his keynote, Debo Zhang, general manager of HONOR GCC, emphasised HONOR’s growth in the GCC region, achieving +53 per cent increase in GCC smartphone and tablets shipment year over year, reflecting the brand’s position as the fastest-growing tech brand in the region. Debo also highlighted how HONOR’s recent innovations are transforming the daily smartphone experience in the region. He highlighted improvements in camera technology, device performance, and AI features that enhance everyday convenience, while emphasizing the brand’s swift expansion in GCC smartphones, tablets, and ecosystem products.

Debo mentioned increased partnerships with prominent global apps and services, aimed at ensuring HONOR users have access to their preferred tools and platforms from the start.

He also highlighted HONOR’s new business directions, including pre-installation services and the expansion of B2B sales across sectors such as corporate, healthcare, education, finance, and more. He further emphasized the brand’s growing focus on IoT products, showcasing a richer connected lifestyle through devices such as mousepads, HONOR CHOICE Cupuds, headphones, earbuds clips, HONOR CHOICE Enbot Pet Companion, watches and more.

The event experience was designed as an interactive journey, that allowed attendees to explore the HONOR 600 Series in depth. Guests engaged with hands-on product experience areas showcasing the flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, industry-exclusive AI Image to Video 2.0, segment-leading 7,000mAh Long-life battery, and Snapdragon flagship-class processors on HONOR 600 Pro.

As part of HONOR 600 Series launch, HONOR teamed up with Snapchat to roll out an interactive filter that transforms users' photos into artworks. The collaboration brings AI creativity to life in a fun and accessible way, allowing users to reimagine their moments through an artistic lens.

Flagship-level 200MP ultra-clear AI night camera

The HONOR 600 Series redefines smartphone photography in its segment with a flagship-level 200MP ultra-clear AI camera, built on a large 1/1.4-inch sensor to deliver exceptional detail and low-light performance. Enhanced by advanced AI night algorithms, it excels in night portrait photography, preserving natural skin tones and depth even in challenging lighting conditions.

AI-powered stabilisation with CIPA 6.0 on the HONOR 600 and CIPA 6.5 on the HONOR 600 Pro version ensures sharper, more stable shots when shooting handheld, while the proprietary AI colour engine delivers true-to-life colors by correcting artificial lighting. The Pro model also pushes maximum zoom to 120x, delivering with impressive clarity, offering a well-rounded, flagship imaging experience in every shot.

Creativity powered by AI

Creativity is at the core of the HONOR 600 Series experience. With AI image to video 2.0, users can transform still images into short cinematic videos using natural language prompts and built-in templates, unlocking new ways to tell stories and create content.

For ease and simplicity, the HONOR 600 series introduces a dedicated AI button for AI image editing. Users can open a photo and long-press this AI button to quickly open AI image to video 2.0 and AI photos agent, enabling them to unleash various creative ideas quickly. AI photos agent supports natural language interaction, allowing users to add, delete, or modify image elements with a single natural language command.

All-day battery life in a slim, premium design

Despite its refined and slim form factor, the HONOR 600 Series houses a 7000mAh long-life battery, the largest ever in the HONOR number series. Supported by 80W HONOR supercharge technology, the device is designed for extended daily use across content creation, streaming and multitasking, offering reliable all-day performance without compromising design.

Performance without compromise

The HONOR 600 Series is powered by Snapdragon processors on HONOR 600 Pro, with HONOR 600 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor built on an advanced 3nm process, delivering a 45 per cent CPU and 44 per cent GPU performance leap over its predecessor. This generational shift provides the computational headroom required for real-time AI image to video 2.0 and high-performance gaming with flagship-level speed across demanding applications. The combination of elite processing power and AI-driven battery management enables sustained peak performance and seamless multitasking without excessive power drain.

AI-powered MagicOS 10.0 and seamless cross-platform connectivity

MagicOS 10.0 on the HONOR 600 Series introduces a suite of intelligent AI features designed to enhance everyday productivity and convenience. From AI writing tools and AI summaries that simplify content creation and comprehension, to Magic Portal enabling smooth multitasking across apps, the system is built for efficiency. Additional capabilities such as AI deepfake detection provide enhanced security, while features like HONOR Share, AI translation, and AI subtitles support fast file transfers and real-time understanding of conversations and media, creating a smarter and more intuitive user experience.

Extending beyond the device itself, the HONOR 600 Series also delivers seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. With the upgraded HONOR Connect, users can sync notifications with iPhone, share files instantly with iPhone and Mac, enable hotspot sharing, and even view messages on Apple Watch, bridging Android and Apple platforms to enable a more connected and productive cross-device experience.

Pre-order availability and sales channels

The HONOR 600 Series will be available in orange, golden white, and black.

HONOR 600 Series is available for pre-order starting from Dh1599. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth up to Dh897, including free HONOR Watch Fit, HONOR VIP Care+, India/Pakistan & GCC Warranty and phone case with HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR CHOICE Earbuds, HONOR VIP Care+, India/Pakistan & GCC Warranty and phone case with HONOR 600.