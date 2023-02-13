UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

HONOR announces its participation at MWC 2023 with the latest dual flagship line-up

Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 6:07 PM

Global technology brand HONOR announced its official participation in MWC 2023, during which HONOR will launch the latest dual flagship line-up, HONOR Magic Vs as well HONOR Magic5 Series. At 1:30 pm (CET) on February 27, HONOR will be holding the on-site MWC event in-person in Barcelona, and online through our livestream.

For more details, please check out the corresponding website page below: www.hihonor.com


More news from KT Network