HONOR announces its participation at MWC 2023 with the latest dual flagship line-up

Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 6:07 PM

Global technology brand HONOR announced its official participation in MWC 2023, during which HONOR will launch the latest dual flagship line-up, HONOR Magic Vs as well HONOR Magic5 Series. At 1:30 pm (CET) on February 27, HONOR will be holding the on-site MWC event in-person in Barcelona, and online through our livestream.

