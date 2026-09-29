Honeypot Furniture UAE opens its first Dubai showroom in Al Quoz

UK-based premium furniture retailer Honeypot Furniture UAE has opened its first Dubai showroom in Al Quoz, giving customers a dedicated space to experience its custom furniture and work directly with the team.

Honeypot began developing its UAE offering in 2024 with custom sofas and has since expanded into made-to-order furniture for both residential and commercial spaces, combining personal guidance, local manufacturing, transparent pricing and consistent quality control. Customers can personalise the size, design, layout, configuration, comfort level, fabric and colour of a piece. They can adapt an existing design, share an image for inspiration or work with the team on something for a particular space.

The process considers how the furniture will look and how it will be used. Honeypot’s custom sofa estimator and clear pricing help customers understand how their choices affect the final cost.

This flexibility reflects the diversity of the UAE and the different cultures, tastes, lifestyles and ideas of comfort found here. Rather than expecting every home to fit the same template, Honeypot helps customers create furniture around how they live.

Honeypot pays close attention to what founder Yusuf Riyadh calls “what is under the hood”: the frame, internal construction, cushioning and materials that influence how furniture feels and performs over time.

Furniture is manufactured locally in the UAE, allowing the team to remain closely involved throughout production. Each piece is reviewed against the agreed design and specifications before delivery. Selected custom pieces can be produced and delivered within 14 days, depending on their design and materials.

Honeypot’s approach is shaped by Yusuf’s 15 years of experience working in the UK furniture industry and his experience of furnishing a home after moving to Dubai. "When I moved to Dubai, I found buying furniture difficult, even with my industry background. It made me think about how someone without that experience would know what to look for. Our showroom lets customers experience the furniture first-hand, understand their choices and talk through what they need. They are trusting us with their homes and an important purchase, and I want us to treat them the way we would want to be treated," says Yusuf Riyadh, founder of Honeypot Furniture UAE.

Honeypot offers sofas, beds, dining tables, coffee and side tables, chairs, consoles, sideboards, shelving and accessories, as well as residential and commercial fit-out solutions. The team works with wood, fabric, metal, stainless steel, microcement, ceramic tiles and marble, allowing customers to personalise the design, dimensions, materials and finishes of their furniture.

Customers can visit the Al Quoz showroom to explore the collection and discuss a custom project.