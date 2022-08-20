Homes r Us collection taps into kids’ imagination

Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:17 AM Last updated: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:40 AM

Homes r Us is enabling children’s vivid imagination this back-to-school season with ‘Small rooms Big imagination.’ Coming at a significant time in school-going kids’ lives, this collection allows parents to get them involved in decisions, both big and small. A new range of princess and car collections, in collaboration with Disney, makes it enticing for children as they get to play out their fantasies in their important personal spaces.

The collection features key pieces for kid and teen rooms — bedding, accessories, study desks and ergonomic chairs, wardrobes for every age group, and more. A varied range of quality-crafted mattresses and pillows by Silent Night at Homes r Us cater to the important needs of children for being well-rested for school.

An exciting range of kitchen tops, lunch boxes, pots, pans, storage jars, and other accessories give parents more to look forward to along with the kids’ excitement . Besides the back-to-school collection, the brand also offers a wide range of living, bedroom, dining and kitchen furniture, accessories, and home décor in a variety of finishes and textures.