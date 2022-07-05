Homes r Us celebrates the special feeling of a new home

Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 3:40 PM

Homes r us has launched a dedicated collection to help young couples set up their new homes together with ease For young couples, the first home is a significant milestone that can bring them closer. It marks the beginning of their lives together and is often one of their first big investments. The choices that young couples make while setting up their first homes are for the long term, as they build their lives as a unit. Each decision must be discussed, budgeted for, and tailored to their individual needs as a couple. This is usually a time that can bring couples closer as they overcome differences or discover similarities.

Over the years, as one of the UAE’s leading home decor and furnishing brands, Homes r Us has been a go-to for those setting up their homes. Recognising the choices and the time and effort undertaken by young couples, the brand has gone one step further to provide the ideal solution for new homes — a dedicated range of furniture and furnishing designed specially for new homes.

Homes r Us has interacted with a diverse pool of customers over the years and specially understands the needs of those furnishing their first home together. In order to help new couples bring their vision of an ideal home to life without compromising each other’s tastes or choices, the brand offers the perfect solution with a wide range of affordable yet high-quality home furniture and furnishings. Through this special launch, the brand hopes to make it easy for couples navigating their journey of setting up a new home together.

The new range consists of key pieces for the home from living, bedroom, dining and decor in a variety of colours and textures to suit varied tastes and cater to a wide range of essential needs. The entire range will be given a dedicated space across Homes r Us stores in the UAE, and can be accessed online through a special section on www.homesrus.ae