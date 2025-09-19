  • search in Khaleej Times
Homeland Realty ranked among top 10 brokerages at Binghatti Annual Awards in Dubai

The recognition was announced at a high-profile awards ceremony hosted by Binghatti

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 10:10 AM

Homeland Realty has been honoured at the prestigious Binghatti Annual Brokers Awards, securing the distinction of being ranked 7th Top Brokerage Firm among Binghatti’s extensive network of partner agencies. The recognition was announced at a high-profile awards ceremony hosted by Binghatti, one of the UAE’s most dynamic developers, in the presence of leading real estate professionals who gathered to celebrate excellence and contribution to Dubai’s thriving property market.

Accepting the award, Hamed Ghelichkhani, founder and CEO of Homeland Realty, expressed his gratitude and pride in the achievement. “We are delighted to receive this recognition from Binghatti. This achievement is the result of the relentless efforts of my colleagues across all divisions of Homeland Realty. Awards like this are not only a source of motivation but also a reminder of the greater responsibility we carry towards our clients and colleagues. I sincerely thank Binghatti for this honor and for setting new benchmarks of excellence in the industry,” Ghelichkhani said.

Renowned for its professionalism, Homeland Realty has built a strong reputation in Dubai’s real estate sector, with nearly half of its consultants boasting over a decade of experience. This depth of expertise has positioned the firm as a trusted partner for investors and industry stakeholders. The recognition from Binghatti adds to Homeland Realty’s growing list of accolades, further cementing its position as a leader in the property sector.

Homeland Realty has received multiple awards over the years, including the Dubai Rising Star Award and repeated top agency recognitions from leading developers.

With Dubai solidifying its status as a global hub for real estate investment, this milestone reflects Homeland Realty’s vision of becoming the first choice for investors seeking trusted consultancy and long-term value. Upholding its core values of ethics, knowledge, relationships, skills, and systems, the company continues to prioritise clients’ interests above all else while contributing to the city’s dynamic and evolving property landscape.