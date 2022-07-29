Homebond Properties Is Widening the Reach for Buyers in the United Arab Emirates
It's a well-known fact that buying and selling a house can be pretty challenging for a beginner.
There are several things to consider, from searching for the right property to ensuring the best deal. For this reason, utilizing the assistance of a professional, loyal, and trustworthy real estate company like Homebond Properties is so essential in Dubai.
Homebond Properties is one of the leading real estate companies in Dubai. Homebond Properties offers excellent customer service from leading industry experts despite being a startup. The company operates with a mission to provide an unrivaled service that incorporates transparency, engagement, and awareness to real estate buyers throughout the transaction.
Nowadays, real estate is one of the most competitive businesses. Homebond Properties constantly reviews its internal structures, economic trends, and data to reduce buyer fear and seller frustrations and ensure a successful outcome for all clients. Homebond's entire business organization is built on the principles of integrity, allowing them to provide excellence in the sale and rental of the residential and commercial sectors.
Currently, Dubai is one of the best places for investment, with several opportunities in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). The city is popularly known as the investment capital of the Middle East, with 83 percent of its population arriving from all over the world. Such a thing provides residents with access to more than 200 countries. Dubai is one of the great places for real estate investment since it offers tax-free investments. In addition, there are no annual property tax charges, capital gains tax, or income tax, which has helped it acquire widespread attention in the market.
Homebond Properties endeavor to increase the reach of property buyers, sellers, and investors in the real estate world. They don't want to just work as real estate brokers; they strive to be Dubai's complete real estate solution provider.
The agents of Homebond Properties combine years of experience in business, finance, marketing, and real estate with a deep knowledge of Dubai. This combination helps them provide their clients with unique skills in the residential real estate market.
Homebond Properties uses multiple listing services to provide its clients with access to every available listing and market their properties to thousands of buyers. If you are interested in some specific area or type of property, they can also create a search that will email you listings as soon as they hit the market.
Top Reasons To Buy Properties In Dubai
Dubai is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, packed with scenic beach views, skyscrapers, and idyllic spots for quiet reflection. From artificial islands in the shape of palm trees to the world's tallest tower, Dubai never fails to intrigue and impress.
Looking to buy property in Dubai? Homebond Properties offers an exciting range of Dubai properties, including apartments, villas, offices, townhouses, etc., in established and upcoming communities that offer excellent investment potential.
Before starting your quest for Dubai property, it is recommended to understand Dubai’s property market and the factors that make it one of the world's most exciting markets for real estate:
Tax-free income: How many countries worldwide allow you to keep your earnings?
High standard of living: Want to own a Rolls-Royce? Or dine at the world's most luxurious hotel? The lifestyle offered by Dubai is just sumptuous. In addition, Dubai isn't all about shopping centers and skyscrapers. From skiing, diving, biking, snowboarding, golfing, biking, fishing, windsurfing, sailing, desert activities, and water sports, Dubai offers all the activities you can imagine year-round.
World-class infrastructure: Dubai is notorious for its world-class infrastructure. The government has also specially introduced free zones that serve as hubs for businesses in areas such as Media City and Jabel Ali to attract foreign entrepreneurs.
Competitive prices and rental yield: One of the most important reasons to choose Dubai as your next investment decision is its high rental yields which are even higher than those offered in popular cities such as New York and London. Choose Homebond Properties, pick your agent, and enjoy a rewarding ownership experience. According to a recent study, Dubai is among the most 'affordable' cities to purchase a home compared to other major international hubs such as New York, Hong Kong, London, Singapore, and Paris.
According to Mr. Saeed Al Qadi, Homebond Properties CEO, Dubai has one of the most versatile and complex markets, which is growing at an unprecedented rate. For instance, according to a recent Bloomberg report, Dubai's prime real estate prices will increase by 56%. This is precisely the investment opportunity the Homebond Property team offers its clients.
As more and more people choose Dubai as their permanent home, Homebond Properties is on a mission to help them choose the best. "We are betting on the success of Homebond and the UAE. Homebond is on the way to becoming a global partner for HNWIs and those wanting to build a secure future for them and generations to come," says Mr. Saeed Al Qadi, CEO of Homebond Properties.