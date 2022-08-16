Homebond Properties Highlights Dubai Real Estate Opportunities at Big Art Festival in Capri Italy
Homebond Properties is one of the most recognized property brands in the UAE, attracting thousands of buyers, sellers, developers, and landlords every month.
The real estate company offers a broad range of properties across the UAE, from spacious villas to studio apartments, as well as a variety of commercial spaces. Their high real estate experience, customer-oriented problem-solving ability, and expert staff make Homebond the first choice for all your property needs.
Homebond Properties recently sponsored the extraordinary event, the ‘Big Art Festival’ at the Capri Palace Jumeirah Italy, the best and most exclusive five-star hotel on the most enchanting island in the Mediterranean.
The Big Art Festival included a gala dinner on the terrace of the Capri Palace Jumeirah, with a spectacular performance from the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and the English jazz player Jamie Cullum. During the event, the two also shared the scene with Kati Topuria, one of Georgia's most loved superstars, and Andrea Griminelli, a famous Italian flutist who, throughout his career, has performed alongside musical legends, including Ennio Morricone, Maestro Pavarotti, Sting, and Bocelli himself. It was an exceptional collaboration that left everyone attending the event enthralled and mesmerized.
The Homebond’s event presented an incredible double concert in one evening with two of the most legendary musicians of the moment. Undoubtedly, it was one of the most spectacular cultural events. Jamie Cullum, one of the world's most famous jazz-pop musicians, and Andrea Bocelli, the famous Italian tenor, performed an unforgettable evening in Capri.
Enclosed by the magical beauty of the Mediterranean landscape and works of art by prestigious contemporary artists, the Capri Palace provided the most spectacular stage for the Homebond event. The gala dinner was of the highest level, fine-tuned with extraordinary music, haute cuisine from some of the most renowned chefs, and distinguished services.
Exhibiting some of the best properties, Homebond Properties utilized the event as a platform to showcase its recent lines of development projects, allowing attendees to choose from the best of the best havens across Dubai under one roof.
According to Mr. Saeed Al Qadi, CEO of Homebond Properties, "We partnered with Big Art Festival in sponsoring this unique event on the island of Capri with a vision to provide its visitors a comprehensive view and understanding of the real estate industry in Dubai. We wanted to showcase Homebond's commitment to the future and the development of Dubai as a global city."
Saeed Al Qadi continued: "This was the perfect platform to display our diverse portfolio in Italy and educate our guests regarding the huge investment opportunity the UAE offers. We always look forward to exploring new market opportunities and investors on a well-respected global platform like the Big Art Festival."
At the Homebond event, their expert team provided the top 3 reasons why Dubai offers an excellent real estate investment opportunity.
1. No Annual Property Taxes: Dubai has no capital gains or property tax, making it one of the best places to invest. Once a property is purchased, owners will need not pay additional taxes in the future, only a one-time real estate transaction fee.
2. Outstanding Financial Rewards: Dubai has the 5th highest performing economy in the Middle East. Individuals looking forward to investing in Dubai properties can enjoy flexible payment plans tailored to their financial capacities. In addition, Dubai offers an unlimited remittance limit with a stable currency and unparalleled financial security.
3. Visa by Investment: Individuals who wish to settle in Dubai can purchase a property in the United Arab Emirates and apply for a Property Investor residence visa. By investing at least AED1,000,000 in real estate, they can easily apply for a ten-year Residence Visa in Dubai.
4. High return on investment: According to a recent JLL Report titled ‘World Cities: Mapping the Pathways to Success,’ Dubai topped the list of hybrid cities for real estate investment.
According to the report, 'Hybrid cities' are best epitomized by Dubai. These cities are usually medium-sized and compete in specialized markets, while they benefit from access to large domestic markets.
Buy-to-let investors in Dubai can easily achieve higher rental yields than in other property markets, and real estate investors can achieve gross rental yields of 5-9%. In addition, Dubai will continue to add more lifestyle offerings that will keep the crowds coming in.
In order to exhibit the advantages of investment in Dubai, Homebond properties is going to organize such events in every part of the world to bring together thousands of real estate market experts and share the latest information about the real estate laws, new properties available for purchase, latest mortgage rates, current market challenges, and real estate deals with interested and prospective investors. In addition, exclusive offers will be the key highlight for buyers.