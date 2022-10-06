Home to the world's best exotic cars — SuperCars Majlis (SCM )

By Insha Fatima Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022

Something is fascinating about supercars that demand everyone’s attention. After all, they stand out from the common everyday vehicles with their stand-out edgy designs and you can hear their symphonic exhausts long before you set eyes on them. When it comes to supercars and hypercars, Dubai has quickly established itself as one of the prominent destinations in the world to see these mechanical works of art due to the UAE's significant population of high-net-worth individuals. Celebrities, athletes, content creators, businessmen and women flock to the countless supercar showrooms dotted around the city to select their supercar of choice.

Meeting and fulfilling the requirements of like-minded supercar enthusiasts, Supercars Majlis (SCM) was established in 2016 to organise supercar-related events for its members. Over the past six years, SCM has become the largest supercars collective in the Middle East and established itself as a dominant force among regional supercar clubs. The growth was fueled by a solid understanding of the love that people have for exotic cars and a perceived need to build a community where the owners of supercars could come together under one roof. The world-class Dubai roads infrastructure lends itself well to supporting the phenomenal SCM supercar parades and events throughout the season.

Instead of isolating a particular group of supercar owners by brand, SCM positioned itself from the start to be an inclusive group that has a familial feeling by allowing owners of all the top supercar brands to register their interest and membership. There are three categories of SCM events: performance events such as track days and drag racing, display events where the supercars are displayed in special access locations to create a spectacle for the public, and social events where members get to spend time together over a nice dinner or an overnight staycation.

As of 2022, SCM is a family of more than 300 members who are proud owners of more than 750 supercars collectively. To become a member of SCM, anyone with a supercar on the approved car list can simply download the Supercars Majlis app and apply online. Once approved, members are entitled to participate in exclusive events such as upcoming supercar private previews, exclusive track days, cross-country drives, drag racing events, national celebrations, family staycations, mountain drives and exclusive test drives of newly launched supercars as well as access to promotional offers provided by SCM partners.

SCM members collectively own a collection of the world's best exotic super and hypercars from brands such as Bugatti, Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, and Lamborghini. This profile allows SCM to gain access to locations that would not be possible to access otherwise such as the time SCM became the first supercar collective to showcase 18 exotic cars inside the Dubai Mall.

Other SCM milestone supercar displays include displaying 50 different supercars under the Ain Dubai on Bluewater Island for the grand celebration of the UAE Year of 50th and displaying the supercars throughout the IMG Worlds of Adventure indoor theme park. SCM was also a key participant in the Guinness World Record for the largest car dance organised by Playstation Arabia.

SCM started as a few close friends regularly getting together in their supercars and after a few years has transformed into an international social media phenomenon followed by supercar enthusiasts all over the world.

Insha Fatima is the PR manager at Supercar Majlis