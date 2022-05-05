Home is where the heart is

Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 10:00 AM Last updated: Thu 5 May 2022, 10:02 AM

With a handpicked collection of apartments and villas, Everluxe is among the leading holiday home rental companies, offering a selection of vacation homes for long monthly and short term stays in Dubai. The brand offers its guests a boutique and authentic experience and to experience living in real homes like locals while enjoying housekeeping and concierge services like in luxurious hotels.

Sandeep Sahni, founder and CEO of Everluxe Holiday Home Rental comes from a family that has been in the auto business since the 70s and the hospitality business since the 80s. For him, the latter was more exciting and challenging. Talking about his career journey, Sahni said that he started his foray into hospitality after graduating from the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management in Dubai, where he gained a lot of first-hand experience working with the Jumeirah Hotels. His first salaried job was working in the prestigious Al Qasr hotel in Madinat Jumeirah. Later, he moved to work with his own family’s hotel, Nihal Hospitality as managing director.

In 2021 seeing the growth in Dubai’s real estate market, he decided to use his hospitality experience to set up Everluxe Holiday Homes, a sort of marriage of real estate and hospitality, it was the perfect fit and way forward.

Core area and services

Everluxe Holiday Homes have already become one of the leading holiday home operators in Dubai, managing properties in prestigious locations such as Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and La Mer. It offers complete property management for property owners to provide them with the best returns. Few of its services include in-house interior designing and furnishing, professional photography and virtual tours, routine maintenance of the property, and cleaning and disinfecting the property. For its guests, the brand offers tours and packages, car rentals, nannies and maids and personal concierge services.

Competitive edge and challenges

Everluxe Holiday Homes was awarded the ‘Fastest Growing Holiday Homes Company’ at the Arabian Travel Awards in 2021, and has also been nominated for the ‘Best Luxury Apartments’ and ‘Best Serviced Apartments’ in 2022 by the Haute Grandeur Global Awards. The company achieved this success due to its great team and strong work ethic. Everluxe is also one of the few holiday home companies to use 360 virtual tours for all of its properties which helps international guests walk through the property before they are even there. Everluxe’s other competitive edge is that it has an in-house interior design and furnishing team, making it also one of the few companies that offer property owners the option of complete furnishing without any expense to the owner.

Coping with the pandemic

The Holiday Homes segment has been going strong even during the Covid-19 pandemic. There was a huge demand in Dubai, which led to very high occupancy numbers. Everluxe took measures keeping in mind the safety of guests as it is their top priority, such as contactless check-ins/check-outs and complete disinfection of apartments and villas after every check out which it continues to date. Speaking about the UAE, Sahni said: “We believe in this great nation and its visionary leaders and we will grow with Dubai, this is only the beginning.”