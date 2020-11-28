Home Box reveals stylish homeware at new store in Al Bawadi Mall

Al Ain — Home Box, a fast-growing one-stop-shop for modern furniture and décor at affordable prices, has expanded its footprint in Abu Dhabi with a new store in Bawadi Mall, Al Ain, offering an extensive range of stylish furniture and homeware in one of Al Ain’s largest shopping malls.

The one-of-its-kind store boasts a stylistic world-class design and offers a wide collection made for the fashion forward market, and customised for the largely Arabic clientele that the mall traditionally attracts. The range includes bedrooms, sofas, recliners, dining, home décor, kitchen essentials, home furnishing, and much more.

“Having created a sensation among customers across the UAE through our fabulous and attractively priced products, Home Box is excited to launch its new store in Bawadi Mall in Al Ain,” said Ajay Antal, CEO of Home Box.

“Our key differentiator has always been the price point with curated range. We believe in offering best value products without compromising on quality. Customers visiting our store in Bawadi Mall will be able to experience at first hand the thrill of selecting and buying quality products that don’t pinch their pocket.”

To complement the shopping experience, Home Box is offering customers the option of online shopping at Homeboxstores.com, its fastest growing store with more than 6,000 options with incomparable prices.

Home Box, which has 29 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and 10 franchise stores in Africa, is set for further expansion in the UAE, with new stores scheduled to open in Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi soon.