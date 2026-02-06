Hollywood designer Jacob brings “For The Stars” couture to Dubai

Hollywood fashion house For The Stars, led by legendary designer Jacob, will make its highly anticipated Middle East debut with an exclusive one-night event in Dubai. Fashions For Love: For The Stars by Jacob takes place on Valentine’s Eve, Friday, 13 February 2026 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, transforming the base of the world’s most iconic tower into a stage that celebrates love, fashion & legacy. Guests can expect a red-carpet arrival, followed by live performances from global music icons including Deborah Cox, before the night builds to a couture runway show featuring Jacob’s collections.

For select ticket holders, the evening continues with an exclusive VIP after-party, complete with a museum-style display of iconic designs worn by the stars, private buyer access, celebrity DJ and curated cocktails.

Tickets for Fashions For Love: For The Stars by Jacob are now available via Q Tickets limited tickets starting at Dh1,500, seated packages from Dh3,500 and VVIP experiences with full after party access priced at Dh15,000.

Renowned for dressing the world’s biggest stars, For The Stars has become synonymous with bold creativity and show-stopping design. Founded in Los Angeles, the fashion house sits at the intersection of couture, performance, and culture, offering a platform for artistic expression on and off the stage.

Behind the brand is Jacob, founder and creative director, whose career spans more than four decades across fashion and entertainment. His designs have been worn by legendary icons including Prince, Madonna, Cher, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Akon, and many more, appearing in music videos, television, editorials, live performances, and film. In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the arts and community over a 40-year career, Jacob was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024, presented by President Joe Biden.

The Dubai edition of Fashions For Love will welcome an international guestlist spanning fashion, entertainment, and media, with special appearances and live performances by Deborah Cox, 25Band, Victoria Recano, and April Sutton. It will be a star-studded night you will not want to miss.

"Dubai is a city that celebrates vision, ambition, and creativity," says Jacob. "For The Stars has always been about empowering artists and telling stories through fashion. Bringing this experience to Dubai, at the base of the Burj Khalifa, feels like a powerful and symbolic next chapter."

Fashions For Love marks the beginning of For The Stars’ expansion into the region, positioning Dubai as a new global stage for the brand’s signature blend of couture, performance, and culture.

To find out more about Fashions For Love: For The Stars by Jacob in Dubai and to purchase a ticket visit: Q Tickets.