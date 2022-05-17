Hold your breath Dubai; India's best wedding emcee, Vishaal Rasquinha, now comes to your town!
To give your wedding a Band Baja Barat moment, the emcee is the lead character. When it comes to the best emcee, we must mention Vishaal Rasquinha!
Coming from the entertainment capital of India, Mumbai, this dynamic speaker is known for his exhilarating individuality and undeniable charm. Emceeing for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of his greatest accomplishments. After spending eight years of his life hosting events and weddings of high standing, Vishaal Rasquinha has his eyes set on the most fascinating city, Dubai.
Vishaal Rasquinha is now planning to amp up the wedding eves of Dubai with every bit of his zealous persona and enormous experience in designing entertainment for weddings. In fact, Vishaal Rasquinha has already hosted splendid weddings for various families in Dubai and has received a bag full of applause and appreciation.
Talking about the extraordinariness of Vishaal Rasquinha, Henna Aswani who got married in ITC FUjairah said, "What do I tell you about this powerful man?! He’s absolutely energetic and professional. He first connected with us emotionally and soon became part of our family. He made us comfortable with his sense of humour and the cheerful attitude he has. His connection and engagement with the audience are beyond perfect. I highly recommend him and look forward to having him again at future family events. Thanks, VR! My wedding was as amazing as it was because of you."
This extraordinarily talented emcee also has clients from all around the world and he has wonderfully hosted weddings worldwide. Vishaal Rasquinha's international experience in hosting weddings makes him even more admired.
Vishaal Rasquinha is worth his salt. He has also worked with the Indian Premier League, the United Nations in India, the Rajasthan Royals team, etc. His witty banter and unco talent for building chemistry with his audience make him one of the most prominent emcees that India has.
And now, we are hoping that, with the same dash of charisma and fun, he will win the hearts of the people in Dubai as well. The emcee has flawlessly managed a crowd of 50,000 people and has hosted more than 600 shows both globally and nationally. His infectious vitality among the audience confirms that the event shines with vividness and glitter.
Vishaal’s illustrious portfolio boasts awards such as Wedding Emcee of the Year-Platinum by the Wedding Sutra magazine for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021. He also hosted and produced a Spotify podcast, Behind The Shaadi, where he discussed the workings of a big fat Indian wedding. We hope that comes out with flying colours in the Dubai-based weddings as well.