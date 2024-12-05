HMD Barbie Dream Phone is now available in UAE

The Barbie brand holds a special place in the hearts of many in the Middle East, with generations of young Arabs growing up surrounded by its magic.

The HMD Barbie Phone is here, bringing a refreshing blend of nostalgia and practicality. With essential features like calling and texting, this phone invites you to disconnect from digital distractions and fully engage with the world around you. It’s time to experience life without limits! This fabulous retro flip phone is the product of the partnership between Human Mobile Devices and Mattel aiming at infusing the daily routine with a delightful dose of nostalgia and a touch of glamour.

It’s pink, it’s chic, it’s sleek, it’s got a mirror on the front (so you can touch up on the go) and it is the perfect tool to live your best life and take a vacation from your smartphone.

Bringing back replaceable covers, it comes with two alternative cases: the brightly coloured swirls of the 1992’s iconic Totally Hair Barbie™ doll and a vintage ‘shooting heart’ design. There is also a beaded phone strap that can be adorned with iconic Barbie phone charms including a tiny roller skate, and a Barbie doll-sized ice cream. In addition, you can choose from a selection of sparkly gems and retro vintage Barbie™ stickers to decorate it.

Commenting on the launch of the Barbie Flip Phone, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice-president of HMD in the AMEA Region, said the Barbie brand holds a special place in the hearts of many in the Middle East, with generations of young Arabs growing up surrounded by its magic. "With the launch of the Barbie Flip Phone, HMD is excited to rekindle those cherished childhood memories for both Gen Z and Millennials in our local market. This unique feature phone seamlessly blends practicality with style, making it a standout choice in the Middle Eastern market."

This pocket-sized wonder comes with a dazzling set of stick-on crystals and adorable retro Barbie stickers including flowers, flamingos and rainbows, allowing customers to customize their phone.

Head of Licensing at Mattel EMEA, Ruth Henriquez, added: “At Mattel we have an unwavering commitment to design and innovation and this exciting new phone is a great example of that, tapping into important insights into how people want to limit their screen time. HMD has created amazing easter eggs which will make the user experience even more special and playful, sure to delight Barbie fans all over the world”.

In recent years, an increasing number of Gen Z and young people have embraced the digital detox movement, actively opting to limit their screen time and disconnect periodically. Since 2021, online interactions with friends have decreased by 13 per cent, while face-to-face connections have surged by 28 per cent.

Developed in close collaboration with the in-house design team at Mattel, the new HMD Barbie Phone is redolent of the original, vintage-chic Barbie world, albeit with a load of added modern sparkle, and it is a homage to one of the most enduring and famous toys in history. And while it screams Barbie, it also allows for epic customisation too.

It comes in a bold pink Barbie cover, but also has two fabulous interchangeable back covers; you can rock the brightly coloured swirls of the 1992 iconic Totally Hair Barbie doll one day and switch to the vibrant Barbie ‘shooting heart’ design the next. It’s like having a new phone every day, matching your mood and your outfit!

Also, this pocket-sized wonder comes with a dazzling set of stick-on crystals and adorable retro Barbie stickers including flowers, flamingos and rainbows, allowing customers to customize their phone. It also comes with a pastel beaded phone strap in hues of pink, yellow and blue which is adorned with phone charms inspired by the doll’s most iconic looks, from a mini pair of the chic 1959 sunglasses to a Malibu roller skate, a palm tree, an ice cream and a heart with a branded ‘B’. All packaged within an adorable Barbie and HMD branded jewelry box for your precious new accessory. This phone also comes with a bespoke user interface including Barbie wallpapers and Barbie app icons to support digital wellbeing including ‘Digital balance tips’, ‘BarbieMeditation’ and in the settings you will find ‘Self-care reminders’. Even the sounds and alarms are relaxing, with ringtones to choose from including ‘floating’, ‘Coastal’, ‘DreamHouse, ‘Azure Barbie, and ‘Surf Chimes’. The device also comes with hidden easter eggs for key Barbie dates and words, try spelling out BARBIE by pressing *#227243# and see what happens. The 0.3MP camera with built-in torch captures the essence of Y2K style, perfectly aligning with the latest trend among Gen Z, who are embracing classic phones and vintage cameras for their photography. Plus, it features a delightful Barbie camera frame to add a touch of nostalgia to your snapshots. With a powerful battery offering up to nine hours of talk time, you can enjoy endless fun and connectivity while you're out and about Flipping open the phone is a delightfully satisfying experience, instantly transporting you to the enchanting world of the DreamHouse. From the nostalgic “Hi Barbie!” boot-up sound that greets you to the playful missed call notification from Ken, every detail has been crafted with the spirit of Barbie in mind. The streamlined, Barbie-inspired user interface makes navigation effortlessly enjoyable. Plus, get ready for Malibu Snake, a playful twist on the classic game that swaps apples for watermelons! Embrace the magic of Barbie with this unique device that celebrates individuality, creativity, and a touch of nostalgia!

Sales package contents HMD Barbie Phone, two extra back covers, pink battery, pink USB-A to USB Type-CTM charging cable, stickers and gem stickers, beaded lanyard and attachable charms, cleaning cloth and quick setup guide.