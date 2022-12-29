Hisense MEA Partners Conference culminates with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 experience

Partners, distributors, and Hisense executives gather in Qatar to go ‘Beyond Limits’, learn about regional successes, and the company’s growth plans for the future

Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 11:46 AM

The 2022 Hisense Middle East and Africa (MEA) Partners Conference successfully concluded in Qatar. Hisense, the multinational home appliance, and consumer electronics manufacturer gathered more than 150 distributors, partners, and top Hisense executives in Doha for its partners meet for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, of which Hisense is an official sponsor.

Under the theme of ‘Beyond Limits’, the aim of the Hisense MEA Partners Conference was to inspire attendees to achieve further growth and drive Hisense to become market leader in the region’s appliance and electronics retail segment.

Jason Ou, president at Hisense Middle East and Africa, said: "We have had a great 2022 and our next year’s objective is to be the top performer in all the markets. The brands overall strategic approach has accelerated the brands positioning and competitiveness which we have witnessed in our increasing product demands. Parallelly, FIFA sponsorship was a big advantage for Hisense to increase its brand equity and awareness that gave us humungous exposure to lead in the market.”

Another highlight of Hisense’s achievements lies in its enhanced operation capability. By incorporating the local culture and Hisense management philosophy, Hisense has successfully built 66 overseas companies, 23 R&D centers and 31 production bases, striking success in the global markets.

At the MEA Conference, Hisense regional leadership included Ismail Al Hurani, COO of Hisense Middle East and North Africa; Luna Nortje, deputy general manager of Hisense South Africa; Denis Ostir, senior director of VIDAA International; Angela, general manager HA product department of Hisense International; Allen Bie, general manager AC product department of Hisense International; and Fazalur Rahman, marketing director of Hisense Middle East & Africa, took the opportunity to present the next three years vision and the blueprint of the strategic approach demonstrating Hisense’s plans to accelerate the growth and momentum for business and brand development.

Key growth pillars include product competitiveness achieved through the launch of technology products that will further expand the current product line-up. Hisense will also be focusing on penetrating the market across the MEA region to consolidate market share and fortify dominance in key regions. Lastly, Hisense will continue to build brand equity and raise awareness through various marketing initiatives, along with improving the current business infrastructure, establishing dedicated production bases and research and development centres to expand the service network, and launch additional brand stores across the MEA region over the next three years.

Furthermore, at the event, the attending partners also got a chance to witness the latest Hisense display technology like Laser TV, premium range of ULED TV, smart range of home appliances as well as the latest Mini-Led 8K TV model.

Following the success of the MEA Partners Conference, 150 attending partners were taken to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final match between the Argentina and Croatia. It indeed was an impeccable experience for all the partners to witness the match from the stadium.

For more information and the latest updates follow hisenseme.com/