Hisense debuts Laser TV L9G at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 9:52 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 9:54 AM

Following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final Draw, Hisense, the Official Sponsor of this quadrennial tournament, has outlined plans to provide regional football fans with hyper-realistic stadium-like at-home viewing experiences through the comfort of their home during the largest international sports event, which is taking place from November 21 until December 18.

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM Final Match Draw, Hisense unveiled the regional debut of its super-smart 100L9G TriChroma Laser TV — the brand’s latest large-screen from the groundbreaking TriChroma Laser TV series. Significant figures that attended the substantial event included Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al Farhan Al Saud, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Qatar, Fatma Samoura, the secretary-general of FIFA, Bader Al-Darwish, chairman and managing director of Darwish Holding, and Bora Milutinovic, former professional football manager and player.

Bader Al-Darwish, chairman and managing director of Darwish Holding, said: “This is a new world where technology plays a major role. As the official partner of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Hisense in Qatar is proud to provide high-tech products and solutions to all consumers. The partnership also creates a momentous synergy in the market, expanding the brand’s footfall in the region.”

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, said: “Our 100L9G TriChroma Laser TV is cleverly designed to mirror the human visual perception. The image reflected allows for greater viewing comfort, which is less harmful to the eye due to the certified low blue light hardware solution by TUV Rheinland. The latest model is the perfect home entertainment system to watch the matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022TM, as it offers incredible quality and sound in the comfort of your home.”

Ou added: “We are excited to bring more events, activations, and product deals to the stakeholders, media, and all consumers across the region”.

The 100L9G TriChroma Laser TV is set to revolutionise the home viewing experience via TriChroma technology, which uses triple laser light for enhanced colour space and brightness, built-in DOLBY Atmos for cinema-level sound, all while saving on energy consumption, making it more environmentally friendly to the planet.

The partnership between Hisense and FIFA brings back the focus on technological innovations and aligns with the global entity of taking this striking sports event to every home across the globe. As the anticipation for the tournament amongst the fans rises, especially with the teams being qualified for the biggest showtime of 2022, the brand has been capturing the attention of its consumers regionally. Since its first association with FIFA, Hisense, in just four years has been able to significantly expand its business and increase its brand equity by almost 100 per cent in the Middle East.

As part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM sponsorship campaign, Hisense will be promoting its complete and award-winning range of TVs and smart home appliances, providing consumers with a full 360-degree home experience.