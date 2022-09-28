Hisense and FIFA launch FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign across Gulf region

Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 5:37 PM

Whether it is enabling fans to feel pitch-side while sitting in their own homes or ensuring drinks and snacks never run out even in extra time, Hisense and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches are set to prove their ‘perfect match’ this winter. The global electronics and whitegoods manufacturer and the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022TM, Hisense, has launched its most exciting campaign for the onset of FIFA World Cup to make sure fans feel closer to the game than ever before as the Gulf region prepares to host its first FIFA World Cup.

As an Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022, Hisense is committed to helping grow the game and the comfort in which fans can enjoy this year’s tournament. With FIFA World CupTM match tickets proving elusive for many fans, watching the likes of Brazil, England, France, and Argentina battle it out for the illustrious golden trophy will for millions of Gulf residents be an event enjoyed at home, therefore, Hisense prepares to set up the right environment in your living space with all comforts for the best viewing experience. As a part of this ‘the perfect match’ campaign, Hisense is providing its customers with a chance to win major prizes that include — semi-final and group match FIFA World Cup 2022TM tickets, premium range of Hisense products like 100-inch laser TV, side-by-side refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, AC, and many other exciting prizes.

Through this campaign, Hisense highlights how it is an ideal partner to enjoy the FIFA World CupTM , not only in the stadium, but also from your own living space. The 100-inch laser TV with surround-sound transports viewers into the managerial dug-out; its air-conditioning units keep you cool even as the atmosphere heats up during the knock-out stages, and its spacious smart refrigerators are ideal for storing drinks, food, and half-time oranges even when friends and family fill the living room.

“The FIFA World Cup 2022TM being held in the Middle East for the first time is a historic event and will result in many spectators tuning in for the first time,” said Jason Ou, president of Hisense Middle East and Africa. “With this campaign, we want to make sure that the end-users experience this global game in the best way possible, with technology that brings them closers to the thrills just like those experienced inside a stadium. Hisense, along with FIFA, share the same key focus of best technology, innovation, and experience. We look forward to giving the best experience to all our consumers in the Middle East region,” he added.

Keeping the mechanism of the campaign simple — customers have to make a purchase of any Hisense products from the retail outlets or e-commerce platform in the given campaign date as per your respective country* and upload the receipt of purchase and other details on www.hisensefifaworldcup2022.com for a chance to win.

(Note: Campaign ongoing in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq. The campaign dates in these countries may differ.)

“We are equally excited for this magnificent football game. We want to bring such exciting marketing campaigns in our region for our customers as well as partners. It is an exciting phase and surely a successful collaboration,” added Fazalur Rahman, marketing director, Hisense Middle East and North Africa.