Hira Industries inaugurates new manufacturing plant in Vietnam

Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 4:33 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 4:50 PM

Hira Industries has launched a new manufacturing plant in Vietnam. Spread across 15,000 sq m and housing state-of-the-art technology, this manufacturing facility will cater to the local and Southeast Asia market.

The facility will be one of the largest in Vietnam and aims to produce innovative thermal insulation and acoustic solutions. The plant will house 100 people with plans to increase further to support the expansion of production capacities in the future. In addition, it will be a hub for aerofoam, flexicell, goflex and aerosound products.

Prakash Sarvaiya, global managing director at Hira Industries, said: “We are pleased to launch a new manufacturing unit in Vietnam. Hira has been operating in the southeast Asian market since 2016, supplying quality products to hotels, hospitals commercial and residential projects. The launch of this new facility marks an important milestone for us. This factory is our 15th factory across the globe. We are confident that this new chapter will further cement our position in the Southeast Asian region and consolidate our efforts to develop solutions that address the unmet needs of the market."

Ngo Xuan Ha, general manager at Hira Vietnam, said: "By setting up the facility in Vietnam, we are confident to bring more value to customers and regions. This will help us to work closely with our valued partners and serve them efficiently."

Since 1980, Hira Industries has been the largest HVAC and construction materials distribution and manufacturing company in the region, with 30+ sales offices, 16 production units across the UAE, Indian and Vietnam.