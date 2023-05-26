Hindustan Times Group partners with SAS Media to expand reach into the Middle East

Published: Fri 26 May 2023, 4:46 PM

India's leading news and content provider, the Hindustan Times Group, has announced an exclusive media and advertising representation agreement, with UAE based Strategic Advertising Solutions FZ LLC (SAS Media). This partnership opens an opportunity for clients across the region to use HT Media Group's penetration across various relevant target groups via print, radio, events and digital platforms, including, HindustanTimes.com, LiveMint.com, and LiveHindustan.com, as well as their vast social media presence.

“Securing advertising representation with SAS Media is an important milestone for the company. We are excited to establish future-ready partnerships in the region. As we gear-up to celebrate our centennial year, we want to strengthen our presence across the Mideast. With their successful portfolio of clients, SAS Media has the experience and tenacity to take HT Media’s vision to a new height,” said Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media Limited.

Mamta Pillai, CEO, SAS Media, added: “This partnership will create a host of robust economic opportunities for interested players across the Middle East. We have a proven track record of providing media solutions to clients from within one of the world’s most commercially promising regions. Teaming up with giants like HT Media is going to be very exciting."

As India's most trusted and influential content provider, the HT Media Group has been hosting flagship events for local, regional, and global audiences, providing a pivotal platform for senior policy makers, investors, and legal luminaries to network. This partnership aims to further strengthen ties between India and the Middle East region.

Now in its sixth year of operations within the GCC, SAS Media has established a record of offering perfect media platforms and creating opportunities within them for clients across the region to benefit from.