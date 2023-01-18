Himel wins big at the 10th edition of Global Brand Magazine Awards

Shrinivas Chebbi, global head, Himel

Himel wins the award for the ‘most reliable value-engineered electrical products brand, MENA’ at the Global Brand Awards

Himel, a market leader in value-engineered electrical products, bagged the prestigious Global Brand Awards at an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK.

Staying true to its values, Himel won the ‘most reliable value-engineered electrical products brand, MENA’ award. The annual award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while simultaneously keeping their readers updated on key trends from the branding arena.

Himel was evaluated based on its global footprint, value engineering, and reliability, all critical metrics in the world of electrical products. Shrinivas Chebbi, global head of Himel, commented on the success: “We are honoured to be recognised and awarded across two key strategic regions. Our commitment to value engineering and contextual understanding of emerging economies has been central to driving regional success.

We have established our competitive advantage in premium projects as well. Value engineering in design, procurement, production and implementation – the benefits are multifaceted. It is not about minimising cost; it is about maximising benefits. Any scale of the project can benefit from this. A testimony to the stacking effect of right marketing and sales strategies, these awards echo our vision and efforts to facilitate access to high-quality electrical products and support accelerated development of safer homes, commercial spaces, and industrial facilities.”

Global Brand Awards recognises vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. Commenting on Himel being awarded for its notable efforts in global recognition, Vibha Thusu, global head of marketing and communication, Himel, said: “ At Himel, our marketing strategies, underpinned at all times by the vision of reliability and affordability, aim to push the perceived limitations of cost-efficient electrical products. Through extensive on-ground and online marketing initiatives, involving multichannel customer engagement and nudging conversations around the need for safer electrical products, we have been able to establish our brand as a thought leader in the value engineering space.”

With a footprint in 50+ countries, Himel values opportunities for all and provides the best combination of affordable and reliable products to meet the demand for access to safe electricity. Furthermore, Himel also adapts a ‘top-down’ approach towards nurturing employee experience, firmly believing that putting its employees first is imperative to Himel’s success. To create a cohesive environment where everyone can succeed, Himel leads with a purpose-driven marketing strategy to maintain an authentic relationship with their customers and establish loyalty within their community. Adding to this, active participation from Himel’s leadership across its community interactions helps the brand to identify the pulse of the business and replicate the success year after year.