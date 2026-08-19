Himalaya showcases the Science behind Neem at GCC beauty experience in Dubai

Himalaya Wellness Company hosted its exclusive ‘Powered by Nature, Perfected by Science’ Experience at its 55,000-square-foot Global Research Centre in Dubai Science Park, bringing GCC digital beauty creators and storytellers closer to the science and research behind its Neem skincare formulations.

During the experience, creators explored Neem skincare through molecular experiments and the research behind Himalaya’s formulations. The facility brings together more than 50 scientists, formulators and researchers from 12 nationalities focused on regional skin needs and product innovation.

The initiative comes as the GCC’s extreme heat, humidity, transitions between outdoor heat and air-conditioning, dust exposure, and prolonged sunscreen and makeup use create unique skincare challenges. With acne and pimple concerns affecting over 65 per cent of the GCC population, these conditions have renewed interest in Neem.

For generations, Himalaya has harnessed the power of Neem through its expertise in herbal science, combining its heritage with modern formulation science to create gentle and effective skincare tailored to consumers across the Middle East.

"The Middle East continues to be a strategically important market, with consumers seeking solutions that are tailored to their specific skin needs and supported by scientific research," said Sajeev Kaura, business director (CPD), Himalaya METAP region. "Through our work in the UAE and the GCC region, we continue to invest in understanding regional requirements and developing skincare solutions that bring together herbal expertise, innovation and efficacy."

Himalaya’s research underpins its Purifying Neem range, a complete routine for blemish concerns in high-humidity climates. The range includes the Purifying Neem Face Wash, Scrub, Mask and Serum.

The Purifying Neem Serum, recently developed by Himalaya’s Dubai Science Park R&D team, combines 10 per cent pure Neem extract, 2 per cent Natural Salicylic Acid and CICA. Suitable for day and night use, it is clinically proven to reduce pimples and blemishes within one week while helping maintain healthier-looking, radiant skin.

Himalaya’s commitment also extends to responsible sourcing, with over 98 per cent of the herbal ingredients used across its product ranges harvested from renewable plant parts, and plans to reach 100 per cent by 2030 to support biodiversity preservation.