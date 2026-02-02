High-level panel in Dubai examines digital trust and cybersecurity

Dubai recently hosted a high-level panel discussion on digital trust, governance, and cybersecurity, convened by The Diplomacy Lab, an initiative of the Fatima bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI). The event brought together senior voices from government, law, technology, and academia to examine the challenges and opportunities shaping today’s increasingly connected world.

Speakers and participants included Robert Raines, U.S. Consul General in Dubai; Guillermo Christensen, partner at global law firm K&L Gates LLP; Mariam Obaid AlMheiri, public policy manager at Meta; Rikard Jalkebro, Associate Professor at the Academy of Global Development and Administration (AGDA); Usman Khan, undersecretary at IIMSAM; and Maywand Jabarkhyl, director general of FBMI.

Discussions focused on strengthening trust in digital ecosystems, the role of governance frameworks in managing emerging technologies, and the importance of international cooperation in addressing cybersecurity risks. Speakers emphasised the need for cross-sector collaboration between governments, the private sector, and academia to ensure secure, inclusive, and resilient digital environments.

Commenting on the discussion, Jabarkhyl said: "As societies become more digitally interconnected, trust and good governance are no longer optional — they are foundational. This dialogue reflects FBMI’s commitment to convening global stakeholders to address complex challenges that shape inclusive, secure, and sustainable development."

The event underscored the UAE’s growing role as a regional hub for dialogue on technology policy, cybersecurity, and global digital governance.