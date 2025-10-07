Hichem Maloufi expands iRemoval PRO with new cybersecurity initiatives

Developer and security researcher Hichem Maloufi has announced the expansion of iRemoval PRO into a broader suite of cybersecurity solutions. The project, which originated in Algeria and now operates from Dubai, is moving into its next phase with new tools designed to address evolving challenges in mobile and cloud security.

iRemoval PRO, initially launched as a focused device access solution, has developed into a widely used platform supported by an international user base. Maloufi’s independent research has previously been recognised by Apple Security, which credited him with two Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) entries.

The latest expansion will be introduced in stages. Early releases are set to include:

A secure VPN service tailored for mobile environments

A mobile protection suite to safeguard against emerging threats

Future managed security options for repair shops and small service providers

“The project began with a single solution informed by research,” said Maloufi. “The next phase will apply the same principles of evidence-based development and accessibility to a wider set of security needs.”

Operating from Dubai, the project aims to strengthen ties with research institutions and expand its reach to global markets, while continuing to acknowledge Algeria as the foundation of its research and early development.