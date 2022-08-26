HF Markets (DIFC) awarded 'Most Trusted Broker' by Ultimate Fintech

Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 2:43 PM

HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd recently announced that it has been awarded the top prize of 'Most Trusted Broker' in the Middle East by Ultimate Fintech.

HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd is a unified brand name of HF Markets Group, which is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and provides trading and investing services to over 3,500,000 live account holders in Dubai and around the world.

The global brand offers over 3,500 instruments with low spreads, a wide variety of account types and trading platforms including the award-winning HF Markets Affiliates Programme. "The Fintech Awards recognises top brands and aims to provide traders and businesses an industry benchmark of the best companies to trade and do business with. We are thrilled to have been named the 'Most Trusted Broker' and remain dedicated to offering the same unparalleled service to maintain that coveted status," said a HF Markets spokesperson.

