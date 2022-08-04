Hero’ing the benefits of two-wheel motoring with InsuranceMarket.ae and Hero Motorcycles

From L to R: Mahesh Balani, COO; InsuranceMarket.ae, Avinash Babur, Founder and CEO; InsuranceMarket.ae, Raja Singh, Managing Partner; Hero Motorcycles UAE – Moto Connect and Karan Sharma, Cluster Manager MENA, Hero Moto Corp Ltd.

Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 9:52 AM

There’s nothing like the freedom of free-wheeling, and sometimes two wheels really are better than four: especially when negotiating the infamous Dubai traffic queues. There is no surprise that the unsung heroes of the UAE, our hard-working delivery fraternity, come to rely on the array of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds as an essential tool of trade. However, when it comes to negotiating motorcycle insurance it can prove more difficult. That’s why we were excited to hear about insurance giant InsuranceMarket.ae’s latest partnership with Hero Motorcycles UAE – Moto Connect: the authorised dealer of the world’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Motorcycles. We asked executives from the two companies to tell us more.

Raja Singh, managing partner, Hero Motorcycles UAE – Moto Connect said: “We are very pleased and excited to partner with InsuranceMarket.ae. This collaboration will help Hero Motorcycle’s Moto Connect to offer the best insurance deals to our customers, and also ensure a good protection for the thousands of riders who work tirelessly to support valued delivery services in the UAE: wherein we can provide them with full rider coverage along with motorcycle insurance. We are jointly working on more innovative products for our customers, and believe that this will protect the assets, as in motorcycles, against any loss or theft, as well as securing the riders against any uncertain circumstances”.

Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae added: “With innovation at the core of everything we do, we’re delighted to form this partnership with Hero Motorcycles UAE – Moto Connect. This partnership brings two pioneering powerhouses together, and two real breakthrough products, offered exclusively by InsuranceMarket.ae to Hero’s retail and corporate customers. First, comprehensive motor insurance including rider personal accident benefit at a highly competitive premium. Second, and for the first time in the UAE, rider medical expenses cover. This product provides cover for medical expenses resulting from a road traffic accident of Dh50,000 per person per year, in addition to accidental death benefit for death occurring when not riding the motorcycle of Dh10,000 per person. This really is a game-changer, since the UAE health insurance policies exclude such coverages, and is just another example of where we are leading the way at InsuranceMarket.ae.”

We’ve been ‘holding out for a hero’ of a deal and seems we’ve found it in myAlfred, InsuranceMarket.ae and Hero Motorcycles UAE – Moto Connect!