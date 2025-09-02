Heriot-Watt University expands its presence at Dubai Knowledge Park

Marking the 20th anniversary of providing high-quality British education in the UAE, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has opened doors to its new, state-of-the-art wing in Dubai Knowledge Park. Spanning approximately 50,000 square feet and designed to serve a little over 1500 students, the James Watt building is named after the father of the Industrial Revolution and the inspiration behind the University’s own name, reflecting its heritage of innovation, research, and impact.

Commenting on the new extension, Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice-Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “I am delighted to be moving to our new extended campus today. Since establishing our presence in the UAE in 2005, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has been committed to advancing academic excellence. This commitment was further strengthened with the launch of our purpose-built campus in 2021 and securing the prestigious Initial Programme Accreditation for all our programmes by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, showcasing our continued dedication to the region’s education sector.”

“The new building is yet another milestone in our endeavour to remain at the forefront of holistic student experience, research and innovation. We remain steadfast in our mission to nurture the next generation of leaders,” she added.

The James Watt building has been designed with student learning and wellbeing at its heart, featuring a wide range of modern facilities and collaborative spaces. Along with classrooms and digital learning environments, students benefit from a dedicated student hub and learning commons that support both academic and social engagement.

To further enhance the student experience, the building offers specialised areas such as an active learning room and a wellness room, providing spaces that support both intellectual growth and overall wellbeing.

It also features a range of interactive learning spaces designed to foster collaboration and innovation in teaching. These include a focus room for concentrated individual or small-group work; pod rooms equipped with interconnected PCs and screens for group study and peer-to-peer learning; and flexible teaching and seminar rooms that can be adapted for lectures, workshops, and other activities. In addition, a purpose-built auditorium with a capacity of up to 200 attendees provides an ideal venue for lectures, events, and university gatherings.

With sustainability at its core, the James Watt building incorporates 23 square meters of green walls, sustainable furniture, and excellent public transport links.

For the past two decades, the Dubai campus has been at the forefront of shaping the UAE’s higher education landscape. It has consistently been ranked among the top providers of higher education in the UAE, recognised for teaching excellence, research performance, student satisfaction, and graduate employability. In early 2025, all its current undergraduate and postgraduate programmes were granted Initial Programme Accreditation by the UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), reinforcing its position as a centre of excellence for higher education and professional development.

The launch of the James Watt building reflects Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s ongoing mission to deliver exceptional British-quality education in the UAE while driving innovation, research, and student success in a rapidly evolving global economy.