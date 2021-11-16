Heriot-Watt University Dubai To Host WATTXPO

Day long programme aimed at helping students make informed higher education and career choices

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 7:18 PM

Heriot-Watt University Dubai recently announced it would be hosting WATTXPO at its Dubai Campus at Knowledge Park on November 19 from 2 - 6 pm. Designed along the same lines as Expo 2020 Dubai, WATTXPO will see the campus being transformed into multiple Pavilions that will showcase the various programmes offered by the University, including a series of engaging workshops and provide opportunities for prospective students to speak to academic, admissions and student service staff.

The University also announced the launch of the Heriot-Watt Expo Award. Under the Expo Award, a discount of Dh 6,000 will be awarded to any student (foundation, undergraduate, or postgraduate including MBA) applying and paying the tuition fee deposit by November 19 for January 2022 intake. The award amount will be distributed equally across the installment plan for the first year of study.

Commenting on WATTXPO, Claire Roper-Browning, Regional Director for Marketing, Recruitment, Admissions and Communications at Heriot-Watt University Dubai said, “For 170 years, World Expos have provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world we live in today. Expo 2020 Dubai is now continuing that tradition with the greatest showcase of human brilliance and achievement. WATTXPO was inspired by this and is our attempt at showcasing what we have to offer for the students of today.”

WATTXPO will comprise several pavilions as follows: Student Pavilion; Support Pavilion; Design Pavilion; Sustainability Pavilion; Enterprise Pavilion; Technology Pavilion; Innovation Pavilion; Development Pavilion; Humanity Pavilion.

Each Pavilion will host engaging workshops that will give attendees insight into the various programmes of study that the University offers. For example, the Technology Pavilion will host an automotive-based hands-on workshop where participants will have the chance to build their own cars, modify them, then put them to test in a high-speed race thereby giving them a view into what studying engineering could be like. Similarly, the Design Pavilion will host a T-shirt design workshop that will give attendees an opportunity to design their own t-shirts and experience what a degree from the School of Textiles and Design would entail. For those considering a career in finance, the Enterprise Pavilion will host a Sustainable Finance and Investment demonstration at the Bloomberg Suite.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s band will add to the excitement through a series of musical performances spread out over the day to celebrate the event.

There will also be staff present who can help students get a better understanding of programme structure, potential careers, application and payment procedures, and more.

Entry to WATTXPO is free of charge and interested participants can sign up here.

WATTXPO will take place at Heriot-Watt University’s Dubai Campus at Knowledge Park on Friday, on November 19 from 2 - 6 pm.