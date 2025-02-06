Heriot-Watt University Dubai granted accreditation for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes

Heriot-Watt University Dubai, which has been a pioneering institution in the UAE’s higher education sector for 20 years, has announced that all current undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have been granted Initial Programme Accreditation by the UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice-Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “Over the past 18 months, we have worked with the CAA on the federal accreditation of our current undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The granting of Initial Programme Accreditation for all 71 programmes is a significant milestone for Heriot-Watt University Dubai."

"This achievement reflects our commitment to academic excellence, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance. It has been a complex yet rewarding process, made possible by the dedication of our faculty, staff, and colleagues across our global network. With this accreditation, our graduates can seamlessly pursue further degrees at CAA-accredited universities. It also enhances their opportunities to work in government and government-related sectors across the GCC and the Mena region. We are grateful to the CAA for their collaborative approach in supporting our efforts.”

The CAA is the UAE federal government’s quality assurance agency for higher education and is designed to assure prospective students, their families, employers, and other stakeholders that licensed institutions and their programmes meet levels of academic quality consistent with current international practice. The programme accreditation builds on Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s Initial Institutional Licensure which was granted by the UAE’s Ministry of Education in 2023, reaffirming the University's commitment to delivering high-quality British education to students across the region. Heriot-Watt University Dubai established its presence in the UAE as the first British university to open a campus in Academic City, Dubai and started with an initial offering of three programmes and a student population of 120.

Today, it is home to over 5,000 students and is one of the top UK universities in Dubai for business and links with industry. The University continues to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and industry-relevant experience needed to excel in their chosen fields, both regionally and internationally.