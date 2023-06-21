Heriot-Watt University Dubai announces recipients of full scholarship to celebrate 200 years

Heriot-Watt University Dubai has offered four school students from Dubai a full scholarship to pursue their Bachelor’s degree, with an annual stipend of Dh15,000 for three years

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 2:52 PM

Heriot-Watt University Dubai has offered four school students from Dubai a full scholarship alongside an annual stipend of Dh15,000 for three years to pursue their bachelor’s degrees at the campus here. Students from The Central School Dubai and English Language Private School Dubai were chosen based on their academic and extracurricular excellence through a stringent selection process.

In an awarding ceremony held at the University’s campus in Dubai Knowledge Park to celebrate the students’ achievements, professor Dame Heather McGregor, provost, and vice-principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai congratulated and handed students their study offers. The Provost Educational Scholarship is part of the University’s celebration of its 200-year anniversary.

Commenting on the initiative, professor McGregor, said: “We are delighted to recognise and reward students that have showcased extraordinary commitment and excellence to their studies and extracurricular activities. At Heriot-Watt University Dubai, we firmly believe that education is key to transforming lives, and through this scholarship we hope to provide the chance for these bright minds to pursue their undergraduate studies in a fulfilling and nurturing environment. The scholarship is the best way for us to celebrate our two-hundred-year legacy and honour the University’s values. We are excited to see what our winning students will achieve, and we are proud to be part of their journey."

She added: "As part of our ethos building flourishing communities across students, staff and alumni, the scholarship funding was gathered by way of donation from Heriot-Watt University’s alumni around the globe. We are very proud of our alumni students for their sense of giving back to the community by opening doors to new possibilities for other hardworking students."

Muhammad Afzal, principal at the English Language Private School Dubai, said: “We are pleased that our most talented and gifted students are being given a chance to build a bright future for themselves. We are certain that studying at a reputed institution like Heriot-Watt University Dubai will open new opportunities for them and will help them become leaders in their chosen fields."

Syed Ali Haider Rizvi, principal at the Central School Dubai, said: “We are glad to see our students embarking on a new path to pursue degrees in exciting fields like design and tech. The Provost Educational Scholarship is a great initiative to award students who have demonstrated excellence and commitment. We are certain that our students will be in the right academic environment at Heriot-Watt University Dubai to flourish and succeed."

The scholarship recipients who will commence their studies in September are Zayan Maqsood and Mohammed Saifullah from the Central School Dubai, who will pursue their BA in architecture and computer science respectively; and Nabiha Tahsin and Shoaib Naeem from the English Language Private School Dubai, who will study a BA in accounting and finance, and computer science respectively.

For more information, please visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.htm.