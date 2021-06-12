Heriot-Watt University achieves highest global ranking

Heriot-Watt University has climbed to its highest-ever position in the latest 2022 QS World University Rankings. The university, which has campuses in the UK, Malaysia and Dubai is 270th in the world, representing a 31-place year-on-year rise in the annual list that assesses institutional performance. The rankings also reveal the university is now 33rd in the UK — an improvement of two places compared to last year — and 92nd within Western Europe.

This year’s table is the largest published by QS, with 1,300 institutions featured. The news comes during the university’s bicentennial year, making it a double celebration.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Professor Richard A Williams, principal and vice-chancellor for Heriot-Watt University, said: “Our latest position in the 2022 QS World University Rankings reflects the marked growth in the influence and impact of our specialist research, our unique global education model and our effective partnership working with employers and industry. Our diverse outlook and unique global footprint are, and continue to be, a source of tremendous strength for this university.”