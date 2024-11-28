Heriot-Watt launches online MSc Computer Science to address global tech skills shortage

Applications for the MSc in Computer Science are now being accepted with learning starting in May 2025.

Heriot-Watt University has announced the launch of its first fully online master’s degree course in computer science. The degree is being delivered in collaboration with the world’s leading global online learning platform, Coursera, which has 150 million registered users. Heriot-Watt is the first UK university to offer an MSc in the subject on the platform.

The fully online programme addresses a critical demand for tech skills in the global workforce. According to labour analytics platform, Lightcast, computer science skills are required in 18 per cent of job postings worldwide but only listed in three per cent of candidate profiles, highlighting this talent shortage.

Applications for the MSc in Computer Science are now being accepted with learning starting in May 2025. The comprehensive degree curriculum is mapped to the requirements of employers, covering sought-after skills in programming, machine learning, data mining, data structures, and artificial intelligence. As part of their studies, students will also complete an industry certificate, choosing from credentials offered by global tech giants such as Google, IBM and Meta.

Professor Sara Lombardo, executive dean of the School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences at Heriot-Watt University, said: “At Heriot-Watt, we are proud of our longstanding reputation for excellence in computer science education and research. We have been innovating for more than 200 years — as the first in Scotland to launch a Computer Science degree and now the home to the UK’s national center for robotics and AI, we have always taken a pioneering approach. Now, with the launch of this fully online master’s programme, we are delivering new and innovative ways of developing the next generation of tech leaders.”

“With our curriculum, which pairs our renowned academic expertise in the field with industry credentials from leading employers, students will gain the knowledge and practical skills needed to take advantage of the growing numbers of opportunities in this field.”

Salaries in the sector are expected to rise as demand for computer scientists increases by 22 per cent with the average graduate’s starting salary in the UK sitting at approximately £44,000.

Critically, students will be able to complete their studies at their own pace, allowing them to gain in-demand skills while they build their careers and juggle other demands.

Dr Abrar Ullah, programme director for the online MSc in Computer Science and Associate Professor of Computer Science at Heriot-Watt University, said: "Central to this online programme is flexibility — not just in how students manage their time but in how we design the curriculum and learning experience to meet the needs of the learner and the industry. Our goal is to empower professionals with the skills required to achieve their career aspirations.”

The performance-based admissions criteria for the degree enables learners without a formal background in ICT to earn a reputable degree and pursue career paths such as web developer, software developer, data scientist, and IT manager, among others. Russell Brooks, CEO of Heriot-Watt Online, says: “Since inception, Heriot-Watt University has been a pioneer in flexible, career-focussed education, and I’m delighted we are the first university in the UK to offer a MSc Computer Science on the Coursera platform. “Our experience means we understand the needs and motivations of online learners, and this programme is designed to reflect these, offering students the opportunity to achieve a career-focussed degree at an affordable price, and gain an industry microcredential at the same time.” Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 150 million registered learners as of November, 2024. Coursera partners with over 325 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalogue of content and credentials. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Marni Baker Stein, chief content officer at Coursera, added: “With Heriot-Watt’s reputation as pioneers in computer science and our platform’s reach, we can provide students across the world with the tools they need to succeed. Together, we are making it possible for students to access a comprehensive, industry-aligned curriculum that adapts to their personal schedules and professional ambitions.”

For more information, or to apply for the MSc in Computer Science, visit the programme page.