Heriot-Watt inks agreement with Taaleem Education
Dubai - Heriot-Watt University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taaleem Education, leading provider of private K-12 English-language education in the UAE.
The agreement is targeted at creating mutually-beneficial educational opportunities for staff and students in the next three years.
Professor Ammar Kaka, provost and vice-principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: "Given the current global challenges, more than ever before, there is a pressing need for students and working professionals to acquire the necessary knowledge, skills and mindset to enable them to be successful in a competitive and changing marketplace.
As a five-star-rated university here in the UAE, we are confident that we will be able to support Taaleem students and faculty in this endeavour."
Alan D Williamson, CEO of Taaleem Education, added: "We are delighted to formalise our long-standing professional relationship with Heriot-Watt University. The Dubai Branch Campus was founded 15 years ago, the same year as Taaleem.
It has been consistently ranked as a top provider of higher education across a number of key university ratings and rankings. Its strong links to industry and business and its reputation for academic excellence, developing and educating future leaders, managers and innovators make the university an outstanding destination of choice for our students to continue to excel in tertiary education."
-
KT Network
Heriot-Watt inks agreement with Taaleem Education
Dubai - Heriot-Watt University has signed a memorandum of... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Employing breakthrough technologies to create a...
Abu dhabi — In September 2020, Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Defence is more crucial than attack
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar READ MORE
-
KT Network
Al Habtoor Motors announces special year-end offer
Dubai — It is the right time for Al Habtoor Motors-Mitsubishi customers to buy the best-value Japanese vehicle in the UAE:...
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews