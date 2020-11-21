Heriot-Watt inks agreement with Taaleem Education

Dubai - Heriot-Watt University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taaleem Education, leading provider of private K-12 English-language education in the UAE.

The agreement is targeted at creating mutually-beneficial educational opportunities for staff and students in the next three years.

Professor Ammar Kaka, provost and vice-principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: "Given the current global challenges, more than ever before, there is a pressing need for students and working professionals to acquire the necessary knowledge, skills and mindset to enable them to be successful in a competitive and changing marketplace.

As a five-star-rated university here in the UAE, we are confident that we will be able to support Taaleem students and faculty in this endeavour."

Alan D Williamson, CEO of Taaleem Education, added: "We are delighted to formalise our long-standing professional relationship with Heriot-Watt University. The Dubai Branch Campus was founded 15 years ago, the same year as Taaleem.

It has been consistently ranked as a top provider of higher education across a number of key university ratings and rankings. Its strong links to industry and business and its reputation for academic excellence, developing and educating future leaders, managers and innovators make the university an outstanding destination of choice for our students to continue to excel in tertiary education."