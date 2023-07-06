Here’s how to make the most of your layover at Dubai International Airport

Long layovers are usually not the highlight of a trip, but they might as well be at Dubai International Airport

By Namrata Thakkar Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 3:18 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 3:21 PM

There are definitely worse things in life than having to endure a long layover in one of the most beautiful airports in the world. But even when you’re surrounded by amazing architecture and luxurious amenities – including countless designer shops, an indoor waterfall, Zen gardens, swimming pools, and an aquarium that is home to over 33,000 species of marine life – long layovers often feel like a drag and you can still find yourself counting the hours until your departure. Or you can take this opportunity to have some fun in the most fascinating and sophisticated city of the UAE.

That shouldn’t be too difficult considering that Dubai International Airport (DXB) is dubbed as a city within a city and might as well be a destination in its own right. But then there’s also the other side of the coin. Since DXB serves one of the most sought-after tourist destinations on the globe, catering to over 60 million international passengers every year and supporting over 100 airlines and 260 destinations worldwide, it’s also an incredibly busy transport hub. So, if you want to make the most of your time at DXB, here are a few things that can keep you occupied during your layover.

Go on a shopping spree

A lot of people travel to Dubai for one thing only: shopping. In fact, this is such a popular activity here that Dubai has become known as the shopping capital of the world, with numerous malls housing hundreds of luxury stores where visitors and locals alike can shop to their hearts’ content.

But if a layover brought you to Dubai instead of your love for shopping, you might not have the time or the disposition to roam the malls in the city freely. This, however, doesn’t mean you can’t engage in some retail therapy while you’re waiting for your connecting flight. DXB’s duty-free zone can outshine many regular malls any day of the week with a curated selection of designer and luxury boutiques from brands such as Gucci, Hermes, Jimmy Choo, Guerlain, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co. All the shops are open 24/7, so you can go on a shopping spree and get your loved ones some souvenirs no matter the time of day or night.

Delight your taste buds

If all that shopping made you hungry – or if you’ve decided to skip the shopping experience entirely, you can fill your time and your belly at one of DXB’s restaurants. There are over 100 food outlets to choose from serving a variety of mouthwatering dishes from cuisines around the world.

For gourmands, this can turn into a veritable culinary experience. For the undecided, we’ve got some recommendations to make the decision process easier. The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck is the go-to spot if you’re a pasta lover. Those who crave some comforting traditional Chinese food will have a great time at the Noodle House. You can get a taste of Indian cuisine at Desi Lunch Box at Terminal 3. For freshly made food prepared with organic ingredients from sustainable sources, Pret A Manger at Terminals 1 and 3 won’t fail to impress. But if you don’t feel like experimenting and you want to stick to the foods you know you love, you’ll also find international fast-food chains like KFC or McDonald’s here.

Relax in a premium lounge

No matter how fun or visually appealing the airport is, the constant hustle and bustle will wear you out at one point. And when that happens, it’s time to head to one of DXB’s premium lounges where you can enjoy all the comfort and relaxation you desire. You can stay on top of work, read a book, or simply put your headphones on and play solitaire until you’re ready to board your next flight.

The lounges are equipped with modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, television, and showers to make your stay as enjoyable as possible. Some also provide exclusive facilities like cooking stations, dedicated baristas, fresh juice bars, or in-lounge duty-free shops. And the best thing about it is everyone can access these lounges, regardless of the company they’re flying with. So, booking an entry pass to an airport lounge will give you the opportunity to make the most of your layover.

Pamper yourself with a spa treatment

There’s no denying that long flights can take a toll on your mind and body. Fortunately, at DXB you can find the perfect solution to your woes in one of the airports’ spas. If you’re going to be stuck at the airport for hours on end, you might as well use this time to give yourself a much-needed massage, a mani/pedi, or take a reinvigorating shower. A visit to the spa will make your long layover feel like a relaxing holiday instead of a dreadful experience.

Alternatively, you can also spend your time at the pool or workout at a modern gym and then relax in a jacuzzi or a steam room. There are numerous health and wellness services you can take advantage of while you’re here, so feel free to choose the ones that suit your needs best.

Catch up on sleep

Despite all the glitz and glamour surrounding you at DXB, no one would judge you if all you wanted to do during your layover was to sleep and then sleep some more. After all, jet lag is no joke. Luckily for you, the sleep ‘n fly lounges at DXB give you the chance to get some much-needed shut-eye in between flights. Travellers can take a nap in igloo-style sleep pods designed to fit 1-2 adults. So, you won’t have to lie down on the floor or sleep with your head on the luggage as you would in other airports.

Long layovers are usually not the highlight of a trip, but they might as well be at Dubai International Airport. So, if you happen to stop here for a while, try to make the most of your experience.

Namrata Thakkar is the CMO at Kingdom Corp.

Image source: https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/14790003-tourist-take-photo-of-dubai