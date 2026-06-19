Hendrick Logistics opens new Europe–GCC road freight corridor with Ireland-to-Dubai delivery

The journey covered more than 8,000km across 15 countries using a single truck and a single driver

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 19 Jun 2026, 3:26 PM
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Hendrick Logistics has successfully completed a direct temperature-controlled road freight movement from Ireland to Dubai under the TIR Carnet system, marking a significant milestone in Europe–GCC logistics connectivity. 

The journey covered more than 8,000km across 15 countries using a single truck and a single driver, while maintaining uninterrupted temperature control from origin to destination. The cargo remained on the same vehicle throughout the entire journey, eliminating the need for cargo transfers or transshipment and ensuring product integrity at every stage of transit. The successful movement demonstrates the growing potential of direct road freight solutions between Europe and the Gulf region, offering importers and exporters an alternative transportation model that combines speed, visibility, security, and reliability. 

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As international trade continues to evolve, Hendrick Logistics remains committed to developing innovative logistics solutions that connect markets, support global commerce, and strengthen trade links between Europe, the Middle East, and the wider GCC region. 

“This achievement showcases the capability of direct Europe-to-GCC road freight and the opportunities it creates for businesses seeking reliable and secure transportation solutions,” said Vijay Ajerla, managing director UAE at Hendrick Logistics.


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