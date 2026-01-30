Helen & Sons, BBK Partnership form strategic joint venture to expand business support across UAE and GCC

Helen & Sons Business Consultancy has announced a strategic joint venture with BBK Partnership, marking a significant step in strengthening end-to-end business, accounting, and financial support services across the UAE and the wider GCC.

The partnership positions Helen & Sons as a comprehensive partner for businesses looking to establish, operate, and scale in the region, while extending its service depth through BBK Partnership’s expertise in accounting, financial advisory, and compliance. Together, the joint venture is designed to support companies throughout their lifecycle — from initial setup to regional expansion.

Helen & Sons will continue to lead core business formation and regulatory services, including company incorporation, licensing, free zone and mainland setup, visa and immigration assistance, PRO services, and government liaison. With more than 17 years of experience in the UAE market, the firm has supported hundreds of local and international businesses in building a strong regional presence.

BBK Partnership complements this offering with a robust financial services framework. Its portfolio includes accounting, auditing, tax planning, CFO advisory, payroll management, compliance support, and forensic accounting. With over two decades of experience across the UAE, the UK, and Australia, BBK Partnership brings deep technical expertise and international perspective to the collaboration.

Both firms noted that the partnership is rooted in shared values, particularly a long-term, trust-based approach to client relationships — an alignment that played a central role in formalising the joint venture.

The collaboration establishes Helen & Sons as a one-stop solution for startups, SMEs, and foreign companies entering or scaling within the UAE and GCC. The integrated offering is particularly relevant for sectors such as e-commerce, consulting, fintech, and professional services, where regulatory clarity and financial transparency are critical.

As part of the partnership, both companies are also digitising client service processes to enhance efficiency and transparency. This includes cloud-based accounting systems, real-time financial reporting, and consolidated documentation management, all overseen by dedicated client service teams.

A key focus of the joint venture is pricing transparency, with services offered through a fixed-fee model to ensure predictability and clarity for clients.

The joint venture is already operational and delivering services to existing clients of both firms. New clients can access bundled service packages that combine business setup with ongoing accounting and financial advisory support.

In addition, Helen & Sons and BBK Partnership plan to jointly host workshops and seminars across the UAE, focusing on company formation best practices, financial planning, compliance requirements, and business scaling strategies.

For more information, visit www.bbkhns.com