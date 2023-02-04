‘Heart to Heart’ collection from MGD tribute to the season of love

The diamond jewellery featured in the collection includes designs studded predominantly with red and multi-coloured stones as well.

Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 5:25 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 5:51 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) has launched a special collection of diamond and gold jewellery named ‘Heart to Heart’ to celebrate the season of love. The ‘Heart to Heart’ collection showcases exclusive heart-shaped jewellery that will cater to the increasing demand for such jewellery during this period. To make the occasion more special, customers can also get a free Anne Klein or Coach watch with this limited-edition diamond jewellery.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director – international operations, MGD, said: “It is the season of love and there is no gift more thoughtful than jewellery to be given to your loved ones as it is the most preferred gift by women and its charm lasts for a lifetime.”

Apart from pendants in diamonds and 18k, customers can also choose heart-shaped, beautifully crafted bangles, bracelets and rings to gift their loved ones. Additionally, the brand has also launched heart-shaped solitaire rings, which are available in different centre stone sizes and specifications. The diamond jewellery featured in the collection includes designs studded predominantly with red and multi-coloured stones as well.

‘Love needs no reason’ is the key message of the campaign, with all communication reflecting the concept that although there may be a million reasons to love someone, there needn’t be any particular reason to make them feel special. The offer will be available across all outlets of MGD until February 14.