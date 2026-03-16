HealthHub offers free mental health consultations to support UAE residents

In response to the current regional circumstances and the emotional strain that periods of uncertainty can bring, HealthHub by Al-Futtaim Health is offering free mental health consultations to support the wellbeing of the community.

Recognising that anxiety, stress, and emotional distress can affect individuals and families during challenging times, HealthHub has made its mental health services available to help people navigate their feelings and access professional guidance.

The initiative aims to provide a safe space for individuals who may be experiencing anxiety, fear, sleep disturbances, or emotional overwhelm due to ongoing developments across the region.

“Our priority has always been the wellbeing of our community, not only physically but emotionally as well,” said Dr Haider Al Enzi, managing director of Al-Futtaim Health. “During uncertain times, it is completely natural to feel overwhelmed. Speaking with a qualified professional can help people better process their emotions and find healthy ways to cope.”

The consultations will be conducted by Dr Yasir Malik, HealthHub’s licenced specialist Psychiatrist, who will provide professional guidance on managing stress, maintaining emotional resilience, and supporting mental wellbeing.

Members of the public who feel they would benefit from speaking to a mental health professional are encouraged to reach out and schedule a consultation.

Appointments can be booked through HealthHub clinics across Dubai, via www.healthhubalfuttaim.com, or by calling 8002344.

HealthHub continues to remain committed to supporting the community and ensuring that both physical and mental health remain a priority during challenging periods.